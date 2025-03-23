Rodney McAree admits it's 'paramount' Dungannon Swifts retain top talent as four stars sign new contracts

Rodney McAree admits it’s “paramount” that Dungannon Swifts keep hold of their top talent as they look to build on this season’s progress after announcing four players have committed their futures to the club.

The Stangmore Park outfit have secured their first top-six Premiership finish in 15 years and are also preparing for an Irish Cup semi-final showdown with Bangor next weekend as they aim to reach what would be only their second-ever showpiece decider – McAree scored in the Swifts’ last appearance before losing out on penalties to Linfield in 2007.

McAree is already building for next term with Declan Dunne, Tomas Galvin, Adam Glenny and Steven Scott all signing long-term contracts to stay in County Tyrone.

Goalkeeper Dunne joined Dungannon from Cliftonville in 2022 and has been a star performer this season with the 24-year-old keeping seven league clean sheets and impressed in their run to the Irish Cup last-four.

Young striker Galvin has complemented an in-form attacking duo of John McGovern and Andrew Mitchell, scoring six times in all competitions, after coming through Dungannon’s youth ranks.

Left-back Glenny, another academy product, will likely be included in many Team of the Year predictions for his contribution this season – the 22-year-old has played in all 32 of the Swifts’ Premiership matches and chipped in with four goals alongside playing his part in a team that has kept 13 clean sheets.

On the opposite side of the pitch, 20-year-old full-back Scott has also impressed and now racked up nearly 100 top-flight appearances.

"It's great news,” McAree told the club’s media channel. “It's important that we are seen to be keeping our best players, but to get those four tied down for at least three seasons is fantastic.

"All four have contributed massively, all four have big futures...we've done well this season and we want to try and build. We want to add and keep hold of our best players.

“The guys are happy, enjoying their football, want to commit to here and to try and push forward.

"We've shown progression this season in terms of performances and where we are in the league, so we want to try and maintain that as best as we can.

"It's paramount we look after our players and make sure they are going to be here."

With midfield maestro Kealan Dillon also signing a new contract earlier this season, McAree is already forming a quality core as he looks to use this term as a platform for further success and admits he’s in discussions with more stars to extend their stay.

"Hopefully it's the start of a few more as well,” he added. “We've other players that we want to try and tie down.