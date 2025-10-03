Rodney McAree hails impact of Dungannon Swifts summer signing in improved Irish League run

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has hailed the impact of striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe since arriving at the Co Tyrone club – and feels there’s serious competition to lead the line for his side.

Having previously worked with Junior during his time at Glentoran, McAree reunited with the 31-year-old in the closing stages of the summer transfer window with coach John Gregg playing an important role in sealing the deal.

After enduing a difficult start to the campaign, reigning Irish Cup champions Dungannon have now won three of their last four matches ahead of Saturday’s clash against high-flying Larne.

Junior made his debut in the Swifts’ maiden league win over Glenavon before scoring from the penalty spot in a 2-1 triumph against Cliftonville.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

While he missed a first half spot-kick in last weekend’s victory at Ballymena United, Junior made a massive impact on proceedings with a fine display of strength and hold-up play helping his side continue their momentum.

McAree isn’t surprised by Junior’s start to life at Stangmore Park and feels he’s being pushed on by the quality in Dungannon’s attacking ranks.

"Junior's strong and he's been very good for us since he's come in,” said McAree. "There's a lot of competition there – Andrew Mitchell, we've Darragh McBrien back from injury, Sam Anderson obviously in from Luton as well who wants to try and get into the team.

"Junior knows he has to try and keep that level of performance up and if he doesn't then he'll find himself slipping out. He's doing extremely well and he's great to have about.

"He's a great guy. One of the reasons why I wanted to bring him in is because I knew his character.

"I knew him from working with him at the Glens. He's a good player but he has a lot of attributes...strength, he gets you higher up the pitch and that's been good for us this past week.”

After their clash with unbeaten league leaders Glentoran was postponed last weekend due to The Oval failing a pitch inspection, Larne interim chief Gary Haveron could hand Leroy Millar his first Premiership appearance since April 2024 on Saturday afternoon.