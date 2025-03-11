Ronan Hale is set for his first taste of Northern Ireland international football following confirmation of his senior call-up by boss Michael O’Neill ahead of dates with Switzerland and Sweden.

Hale, a former Irish League striker now with Ross County in Scotland, had his international allegiance switch from Republic of Ireland cleared at the start of 2025 and joins O’Neill’s panel following 12 club goals with the Staggies this season.

Injury problems will rule out Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard and Preston’s Ali McCann.

Portsmouth’s Terry Devlin, another ex-Irish League player, stands as the other uncapped player named in the 25-strong squad ahead of the international challenge games.

Ronan Hale (right) - on show for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership - has been selected by Northern Ireland for the first time following confirmation of his international allegiance switch from the Republic of Ireland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Devlin has attracted plaudits for his performances at full-back in the EFL Championship.

Northern Ireland will host Switzerland at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Friday, March 21 then visit Sweden in Stockholm on Tuesday, March 25.

O’Neill’s selection features nine changes from the previous senior squad heading into last November’s UEFA Nations League tests.

Paddy McNair, who is now in America’s MLS with San Diego FC, returns following injury issues – with Bolton Wanderers’ Eoin Toal also named after missing the previous international window under similar circumstances.

Conor Hazard, recently in the headlines for his performances during Plymouth Argyle’s FA Cup run, is also included after recovery from ankle surgery.

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly and Dale Taylor from Wigan Athletic will feature at senior level having previously been centred on the under 21s.

Senior debuts were handed out in the previous international window to Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny and Norwich City’s Ruairi McConville – with both retaining spots in the latest squad.

On the standby list are Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kofi Balmer, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Josh Magennis and Jamie Reid.

NORTHERN IRELAND

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee).

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace).

