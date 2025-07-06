Ross County boss 'delighted the chairman has taken the stance' on former Cliftonville ace after another star performance

Ross County manager Don Cowie insists yet another impressive performance from former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale “shows where his head is at” after he scored both goals in their pre-season victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle amid speculation surrounding his future.

Fresh off netting a hat-trick inside 30 minutes of his first game back on Tuesday against Strathspey Thistle – a fixture which came only one day on from Hale’s return to training – the Northern Ireland international was amongst the goals again on Saturday, including firing home a sensational free-kick.

Hale has been linked with a whole host of English clubs after scoring 18 goals across all competitions during his maiden campaign in Scotland last term, but County officials have reiterated their desire to keep the 26-year-old as the Staggies look to gain promotion back to the Premiership.

Chairman Roy MacGregor has previously warned potential suitors that they “will have to push the boat out” and won’t be getting a bargain on their talisman.

Former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale made his Northern Ireland debut in their 1-0 friendly win over Iceland. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

"Nobody will get pinched,” he said. “If someone comes in and offers us £1million for Ronan Hale, we'll have to consider it.”

That statement was music to Cowie’s ears and he believes Hale’s impressive start to pre-season shows his commitment to County’s cause.

“Ronan scored two great goals on the back of his hat-trick on Tuesday,” Cowie told the Press & Journal after Saturday’s win. “That shows where his head is at and how confident he is feeling right now.

“I know Ronan’s hunger is there – he thrives on scoring goals.

“He only came back to the group on Monday. I was not keen on him playing on Tuesday, but he was adamant about being involved.

“That shows the hunger and motivation for him to be with his new team-mates. We see the quality with a hat-trick on Tuesday, then again with two great finishes here today.

“I am delighted the chairman has taken the stance he has with Ronan. He is thriving in this environment – long may it continue.”

Hale was given an extra week off after being involved in Northern Ireland’s friendly double-header against Denmark and Iceland last month with the former Larne striker making his debut in the latter fixture at Windsor Park.

He came off the bench to register a rapid treble in midweek and Cowie feels Hale has returned with a “spring in his step”.

"Not just that (playing after one day back in training) but how enthusiastic he was in terms of after having the extra week off, which he deserved after achieving a great milestone in getting his first cap for Northern Ireland,” Cowie told The County Corner. “It was important he had his break and I was a bit reluctant for him to be involved because he only joined up with the team yesterday, but he wanted to be part of it.