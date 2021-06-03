Ross Glendinning goes back to his roots as he makes Glentoran switch

The 28-year-old, who is the son of legendary Glens defender Mark Glendinning, makes the move to The Oval after five years at Ballymena United.

Glendinning, who also spent seven years at Linfield, spent a brief spell with Glentoran as a teenager and Head Coach Mick McDermott is delighted to bring him back to the club.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to have Ross joining Glentoran. He has a wealth of experience in the Irish League and has shown his quality over numerous seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Glendinning has joined the Glens. PICTURED COURTESY OF GLENTORAN FC

"Everyone knows Ross has history with our club, his family has a strong bond with our Club and when we approached him about joining Glentoran he immediately said ‘yes’.

"That, to me, was massive in our decision to sign him - his desire to be at our club and to be successful with Glentoran was transparent throughout our talks.

"I am very much looking forward to having Ross join the squad for pre-season training.

"I’d like to thank Ballymena United FC for their professionalism in recent days in assisting with Ross’ transition to Glentoran FC.”

Ross at the Oval with Elliott Morris and Paul Millar. PICTURE COURTESY OF GLENTORAN FC

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe