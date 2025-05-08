Ruaidhri Higgins believes Coleraine can become 'really powerful club' after making winning start
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Derry City boss Higgins, who spent the final part of his playing career at Coleraine before transitioning into coaching, was confirmed as Dean Shiels’ successor last week ahead of the pivotal play-offs as the County Londonderry outfit look to book their spot on the continental stage for a first time since 2021.
Declan McManus struck just three minutes into Wednesday’s contest and Higgins’ men will now face a final showdown with Cliftonville on Sunday.
"The initial reaction is delighted with the result,” Higgins told the club’s media channel. “I think you can look at the two halves in different ways.
"The first half we played some brilliant football and should have had more goals...that's something we need to develop as a team, being more ruthless.
"The second half, we showed a different side, we stood up, we defended our box when we needed to, we looked a threat on the break.
"It's never going to be perfect for 90 minutes but all in all I'm delighted with how the players applied themselves and how receptive they've been."
Coleraine owner Henry Ross has previously spoken of his desire to turn the Bannsiders into the Irish League’s “leading club” and qualifying for Europe would only add extra excitement to the club’s latest chapter.
With the likes of Joel Cooper arriving this summer and a healthy crowd in attendance on Wednesday, Higgins believes there’s even more to come.
"There's so much potential at this club,” he added. “There's a big fan base, we can grow it even further, and they have been brilliant.
"In difficult moments when we were coming under pressure they helped get us over the line and we need that.
"This could be a really powerful club if we get even more people in the gate and we all stick together."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.