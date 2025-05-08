"This could be a really powerful club if we get even more people in the gate and we all stick together."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes the Bannsiders have “so much potential” after making a dream return to The Showgrounds with a 1-0 European play-off semi-final victory over Crusaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Derry City boss Higgins, who spent the final part of his playing career at Coleraine before transitioning into coaching, was confirmed as Dean Shiels’ successor last week ahead of the pivotal play-offs as the County Londonderry outfit look to book their spot on the continental stage for a first time since 2021.

Declan McManus struck just three minutes into Wednesday’s contest and Higgins’ men will now face a final showdown with Cliftonville on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The initial reaction is delighted with the result,” Higgins told the club’s media channel. “I think you can look at the two halves in different ways.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins with owner Henry Ross. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"The first half we played some brilliant football and should have had more goals...that's something we need to develop as a team, being more ruthless.

"The second half, we showed a different side, we stood up, we defended our box when we needed to, we looked a threat on the break.

"It's never going to be perfect for 90 minutes but all in all I'm delighted with how the players applied themselves and how receptive they've been."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine owner Henry Ross has previously spoken of his desire to turn the Bannsiders into the Irish League’s “leading club” and qualifying for Europe would only add extra excitement to the club’s latest chapter.

With the likes of Joel Cooper arriving this summer and a healthy crowd in attendance on Wednesday, Higgins believes there’s even more to come.

"There's so much potential at this club,” he added. “There's a big fan base, we can grow it even further, and they have been brilliant.

"In difficult moments when we were coming under pressure they helped get us over the line and we need that.