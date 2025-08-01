Ruaidhri Higgins believes Coleraine star 'certainly one of the top players north and south'

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins has hailed summer signing Joel Cooper as a “special talent” and believes he could play for any team in either the Irish League or League of Ireland.

The Bannsiders made a significant statement of intent by securing the services of Cooper, who was named NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year for his role in Linfield’s historic title triumph last season.

Former Oxford United attacker Cooper scored 19 league goals – a number bettered only by Matthew Shevlin and Joe Gormley (both 20) – and provided a further nine assists as David Healy’s men became the first team to seal Gibson Cup glory before the split, ultimately finishing 22 points clear at the summit.

Cooper is the star arrival in a summer of high-profile transfer business conducted by The Showgrounds outfit with the likes of Kodi Lyons-Foster, who was named in NIFWA’s Team of the Year for his performances at Glentoran last term, Stephen Fallon and Will Patching also joining.

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

It’s Cooper’s presence which many believe will help turn Coleraine into immediate title contenders as they seek to lift their first crown since 1974, and having only worked with the 29-year-old for a matter of weeks, it’s already abundantly clear to Higgins the talent he has at his disposal.

Higgins has now played and coached in both the Irish League and League of Ireland, enjoying more than three years in charge of Derry City, and he feels Cooper has the ability to shine for any side.

"People talk about the Cooper transfer, which they are right about because I’ve seen first-hand over the last five or six weeks how good he is,” he said. “He’s a proper, proper player.

"He’s outstanding. You hear a lot about the differences in leagues between the Irish League and League of Ireland, but Joel Cooper, having worked with him for only five or six weeks, is certainly one of the top players north and south of the border.

"He could absolutely (play for any team in either league), no doubt about it.”

Cooper either scored or assisted in 18 of his 30 Premiership outings last term, rounding out a trophy-laden Linfield career by winning a fourth league title to go alongside two League Cups and an Irish Cup success.

Higgins hopes Cooper can have a similar impact for Coleraine next term as they look to compete at the top-end of Northern Irish football.

"Those players when a game is going flat or a game is in the balance who can produce a moment, that’s what he does,” added Higgins. “He’s special.