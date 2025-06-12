Ruaidhri Higgins confident 'smashing player' can give Coleraine 'real added dimension' after permanent move

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins is confident “smashing player” Connor Murray can be a hit at The Showgrounds after signing a permanent multi-year contract.

Scottish star Murray spent last season on loan with the Bannsiders from Hamilton Academical, racking up 35 appearances across all competitions.

His standout performance came in February during Coleraine’s 2-0 win over Premiership champions Linfield at Windsor Park with Murray’s brace sealing victory against the Blues.

The 28-year-old, who has also spent time on the books of Queen of the South and Partick Thistle, is now set for a prolonged stay with the County Londonderry outfit, becoming Higgins’ fourth signing of the window following Kodi Lyons-Foster, Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper.

Connor Murray has made a permanent move to Coleraine. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

“Connor was unfortunately injured when I came in, but I did see some of his performances in the second half of the season and he's a talented footballer,” said Higgins. "There's goals in him, there's creativity and he's at a good age.

"He's 28-years-old and he'll give us a real added dimension at the top end of the pitch.

"Goals win games and the more players you have to create and score goals the better - and we have a few now - he's another talented member of the squad and he's a smashing player.

"The way he played at Windsor Park was the stand-out game towards the back end of last season and he was the driving force behind that. He got a couple of big goals and there's no doubt that he's a talented player."

Having experienced his first season in the Irish League, Murray says it was a no-brainer to turn his temporary stint at Coleraine into a permanent one and wants to hit new heights next term.

"I'm pleased and delighted to be extending my stay at Coleraine,” said Murray. "Once I knew the club wanted to keep me, it was an easy decision and I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far.

"I've loved living in Northern Ireland and it's quite similar to home.

"There are a lot of good people around the club and so many people helped me to settle.

"I played a good amount of games last season and I'm looking to crack on now."

Murray missed the final three Premiership matches of last season through injury and was also forced out of Coleraine’s European play-off as their quest to secure a continental return was ended by final defeat to Cliftonville.

However, Murray is on the mend from the issue which caused his absence and admits he’s excited to be playing in a team which has been bolstered by the likes of Cooper, who is the reigning Premiership Player of the Year.

"I got an injection last week so I'm starting to get better,” added Murray. “I'm hoping I won't be out for too much longer as I'm keen to get back.

"I was gutted to miss out on the final games of the season and was devastated that we fell just short in the play-off final.