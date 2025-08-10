Ruaidhri Higgins feels Newcastle United recruit represents 'massive coup' for Coleraine ahead of Irish League opener

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes the loan signing of teenage goalkeeper Aidan Harris from Premier League giants Newcastle United represents a “massive coup” for his side.

The 18-year-old has been drafted in by the Bannsiders ahead of their Premiership opener against Larne at The Showgrounds on Sunday and will challenge Harry Evans, who joined on loan from Derby County, for the number one spot.

Higgins had to move quickly to strengthen his goalkeeping department following an injury suffered by ex-Huddersfield Town shot-stopper Ryan Schofield during pre-season while Max Little is suspended.

Harris made his senior Newcastle debut in a pre-season friendly against the A-League All-Stars last year was also named on the bench for the Magpies during their Champions League clash at AC Milan in 2023.

Aidan Harris has joined Coleraine on loan from Newcastle United. (Photo by Dylan Kirkpatrick/Coleraine FC)

Last year, Harris picked up the prestigious Wor Jackie award, which is presented to Newcastle’s Young Player of the Year.

Coleraine’s Head of Goalkeeping Michael Dougherty revealed Coleraine had to see off strong competition to land Harris’s services and feels he can make a big impact at the County Londonderry club.

“Aidan’s services were in high demand and he had numerous clubs wanting to bring him in,” he said. “It’s a huge boost for the club that after our discussions he felt Coleraine was where he wanted to come and play his football.

“Aidan is a young goalkeeper in age but very mature and driven.

“He has serious ability on the ball and an unbelievable desire to be the best. I loved that about him during our discussions.

“Progressing through the ranks at a top Premier League club is difficult enough, especially as a young goalkeeper, but Aidan has done that at Newcastle United with flying colours.

“He has developed into a goalkeeper who is now ready for the demands of full time professional football in a first-team environment.

“He’s had some fantastic learning experiences along the way, being named on the bench for their UCL game against AC Milan and also in the Premier League. He’s now ready to go and show how good he is.

“A massive thanks to Tony Caig and the staff at Newcastle for allowing Aidan to choose Coleraine and allowing us to be part of his development.”

Higgins added: “Aidan comes to the club after a great learning experience at Newcastle United so far.

“We know he is highly thought of at Newcastle…so it’s a massive coup for us that he will gain senior experience with us.

“Immense credit must go to Michael for his hard work in identifying excellent goalkeepers for us since Ryan’s injury.