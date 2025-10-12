Ruaidhri Higgins highlights 'biggest asset' of Coleraine star after celebrating milestone moment in style

While Matthew Shevlin has developed a reputation for being one of the Irish League’s most prolific strikers across recent years at Coleraine, Ruaidhri Higgins believes work-rate ranks as his “biggest asset” after helping the Bannsiders hit the Premiership summit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shevlin celebrated his 300th appearance across all competitions by contributing a brace in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over rivals Ballymena United as Higgins’ men bounced back from the disappointment of defeat to Bangor last weekend.

He started his career with Ballymena, scoring on debut aged just 15, and Shevlin hasn’t looked back since, contributing double-figure league goals in each of his last four seasons at Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old has collected two Golden Boots throughout his career, including last season, and moved onto five for this term with a weekend double – only Crusaders striker Fraser Bryden (six) has more in the league.

Matthew Shevlin scored a weekend brace in Coleraine's victory over rivals Ballymena United. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Shevlin is leading the line for a star-studded squad which includes the likes of Will Patching, who continued his fine form by opening the scoring at the Ballymena Showgrounds, and reigning Player of the Year Joel Cooper.

While all strikers are ultimately judged on goals, Higgins feels work ethic is an under-rated aspect of Shevlin’s game.

“I know that he got 20 goals last season, but for me, his biggest asset is how hard he works for the team and how selfless he is for the team,” he said. "When he works as hard as he did today, it spreads throughout the group and you can't help but if you're looking at him working so hard, everyone else joins in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel that's a really, really brilliant attribute of his.”

With Glentoran losing their unbeaten record following a 3-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts, Coleraine leapfrogged them into top spot.

Reigning champions Linfield, who sit six points behind with three games in hand on the Bannsiders ahead of a crunch showdown later this month, are currently still title favourites with bookmakers.

Coleraine are priced as second favourites, followed by Larne and Glentoran, but Higgins isn’t putting any significance behind reaching the summit at this early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's great but being top of the table in October means nothing,” he added. “Honestly, absolutely nothing.

"People loved to see us getting beat last week at Bangor. People seemed to get a lot of satisfaction out of it in the football world around this league.

"It was really, really important that we answered in the right way and we've done that today. I take great satisfaction from it.

"I’m delighted with the application of the players...there was a steely determination in their eyes before the game and it transferred onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always great to score so early and I thought we were really good with the ball in the opening period of the game.

"We dominated the ball and we got a great goal. They came into it slightly but we didn’t concede any chances and then Shevy finishes off a great team goal.

“I think we get another incredible team goal just after half-time through outstanding football.