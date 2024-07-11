Sam Roscoe signed this summer for a second spell at Linfield. (Photo by Colin McMaster/Pacemaker)

Sam Roscoe is calling for the Linfield approach to be “aggressive in the right way” tonight against Iceland’s Stjarnan in the Europa Conference League.

​The Blues landed yesterday in preparation for the first-leg clash across the first qualifying round and Roscoe is relishing the opportunity for European experience in Linfield colours across the summer.

“Any draw you get is a tough draw in Europe, we’re away there first so we’ve got to go over there and put a good performance in and make sure we’re coming back to Windsor with something still on the line,” said Roscoe in an interview with Linfield FC on social media following confirmation of his return to the club for a second spell. "We back ourselves so we’ve got to go over there and hopefully get a really positive result over there.

"I imagine they will probably be technically really good and like to pass the ball around...that’s what I’m expecting from them.

"We’ve got to go over there and be aggressive in the right way and probably take the game to them and not let them dictate us.”

The defender also highlighted the progress across the pre-season schedule that has included a camp in Poland in preparation for European football, along with a number of friendly fixtures.