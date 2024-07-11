Sam Roscoe call for ‘aggressive in the right way’ Linfield approach to Stjarnan tie in Europa Conference League
The Blues landed yesterday in preparation for the first-leg clash across the first qualifying round and Roscoe is relishing the opportunity for European experience in Linfield colours across the summer.
“Any draw you get is a tough draw in Europe, we’re away there first so we’ve got to go over there and put a good performance in and make sure we’re coming back to Windsor with something still on the line,” said Roscoe in an interview with Linfield FC on social media following confirmation of his return to the club for a second spell. "We back ourselves so we’ve got to go over there and hopefully get a really positive result over there.
"I imagine they will probably be technically really good and like to pass the ball around...that’s what I’m expecting from them.
"We’ve got to go over there and be aggressive in the right way and probably take the game to them and not let them dictate us.”
The defender also highlighted the progress across the pre-season schedule that has included a camp in Poland in preparation for European football, along with a number of friendly fixtures.
Kick-off in Iceland will be 8 o’clock – with the second leg for David Healy’s squad at Windsor Park next week on Thursday, July 18 from 7.30.