Scottish chiefs put £1million price tag on former Cliftonville striker and warn interested clubs they 'will have to push the boat out'

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor insists clubs “will have to push the boat out” if they want to sign Northern Ireland international Ronan Hale – claiming they’ll “consider” offers of £1million for his services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hale joined the Staggies on a three-year deal from Cliftonville last summer after helping the Reds secure Irish Cup glory and made an instant impact in Scotland, scoring 18 goals across all competition in his debut campaign.

However, County couldn’t avoid relegation despite Hale’s exploits – the 26-year-old also found the net in both legs of their play-off defeat to Livingston – and a host of clubs have been linked with a move for the former Larne forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough United, who were monitoring Hale while he was playing in the Irish League, are rumoured to be the latest to signal their intent while Wigan Athletic have been strongly linked too.

Cliftonville's Irish Cup hero Ronan Hale starred in his first season in Scotland. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

Hale made his senior Northern Ireland debut as he started in a friendly victory over Iceland at Windsor Park earlier this month and County chairman MacGregor has warned any interested parties that they won’t be getting a cut-price deal on their talisman.

"Players won’t get picked off,” said MacGregor. “Take Simon Murray for example, we had a really good relationship with him, and he was under contract so we could have made life difficult for him, but we accepted that his personal life was more important than him scoring goals for us.

"We worked a deal with a number of clubs, and we got the best deal, and the money that we got bought Akil Wright, Ronan Hale and Noah Chilvers. That's the way we trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody will get pinched. If someone comes in and offers us £1million for Ronan Hale, we'll have to consider it, but they will have to push the boat out."

With the likes of Luton Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Portsmouth also linked with Hale in recent months, there’ll likely be no shortage of options this summer.

County CEO Steven Ferguson was impressed by how Hale, who was previously on the books of Birmingham City, handled his first season in Scottish football and reaffirmed he’ll be linking up with the club for pre-season.

“We invested in Ronan as a replacement for Simon Murray, and if you were to tell me that he would end up with 17 goals in his first season in the Premiership, I would have bitten both of your hands off,” said Ferguson. “Getting 17 goals in a team that was struggling to score was huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s just had a cap for Northern Ireland, so that raises his profile, but he’s on a long-term contract to be a Ross County player.

“We encourage players wanting to improve, but he is under contract and he will be reporting for pre-season training as part of the group that is going to try and win the Championship.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is interest in more of our players, but the way that we do our business is that these players are under contract with us, and we look after our players.