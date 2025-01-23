Scottish Premiership boss gives 'very, very rare' injury update on Northern Ireland international

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admits it has been a frustrating time for Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin with the former Irish League star currently sidelined due to a “very, very rare” injury.

McMenamin made the move to the Scottish Premiership side from Glentoran during the summer of 2023 and registered 27 league appearances last term, but this season his involvement has been heavily impacted by injury issues.

The 29-year-old had surgery in July on a patella tendon injury, which kept McMenamin out of action until late-October, and he has now missed St Mirren’s last seven matches across competitions.

McMenamin showed the impact he can make in Scotland’s top-flight by scoring twice in November’s 2-1 win over Hibernian and Lisburn-born Robinson says it has been a testing period for the ex-Cliftonville winger.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“It’s a blow for us but it’s just something we have to deal with,” said Robinson last week before their Scottish Cup win over Queen of the South. “We’re going to have to get him scanned again.

"It’s a strange injury – just at the bottom of his calf/Achilles – that you don’t see very often so we’ll have a second opinion on that now.

“It’s been frustrating for him and certainly tested him mentally, but there are injuries and there are not normal injuries. One was a serious knee injury and this one is very, very rare.

“It’s a frustrating period for Conor and hopefully we can get over it. Conor obviously gives us that little point of difference in terms of beating players and it’s something we’ve lacked.

“We’re very organised, we’re very disciplined, but you need those mavericks to go past people and we’ve sorely missed Conor on a lot of occasions. We know what tremendous ability he’s got.

“We’ve got him back to a stage in the last couple of weeks where he’s been running and he’s been joining in. He’s done everything in the gym with Gerry (Docherty, club physio).

“But when we’ve got him back out on the pitch both times he’s broken down so it needs further investigated and hopefully we get to the bottom of it again.

“Gerry is a vastly experienced physio and we will get to the bottom of it. It just hasn’t responded the way we anticipated it would respond.”

Reflecting on his first injury absence of the season, McMenamin told Daily Record in November: “It’s lonely in the gym, looking out the windows and the boys are training.

"Missing out on the European games was probably the toughest bit.

“I was at the home games when the stadium was packed and the boys were brilliant but I had to watch the away games in the house.

“It was tough to take – especially having worked all year to get there and then you have it taken away from you. But that’s part of football.

“The physio and myself, we had that Rangers game circled as a comeback. It was something to look forward to as a target to hit when you’re going through those lonely days in the gym by yourself.