Shay McCartan and Jay Donnelly at the double as Glentoran cruise past Carrick

The big-money purchase from Ballymena United had his best game in a green, red and black shirt - his double whammy sending his team to three valuable points against Carrick Rangers, who dropped deeper into the relegation risk.

Jay Donnelly also bagged a brace in the 6-2 win with Conor McMenamin and substitute Jordan Jenkins getting in on the scoring states for the rampant home team, while Lloyd Anderson and Emmett McGuckin were on the mark for Stuart King’s struggling Rangers.

Mick McDermott’s boys, however, are still playing catch-up as they trail David Healy’s table-topping Linfield by five points...with only five games of an electric title race remaining.

Glentoran scored six goals in home success over Carrick Rangers. Pic by Pacemaker.

There were certainly no signs of an Irish Cup hangover hovering over the East Belfast side.

Their existence in the game’s top knockout tournament still hangs in the balance after a ruling they fielded an ineligible player, Joe Crowe, in the quarter-final win over Newry City.

Although they were duly thrown out of the competition, the Glens have appealed the IFA’s decision, claiming they did nothing wrong. They will learn their fate later in the week.

Following their disappointing draw with Ballymena United last time out, McDermott made three changes to the team, handing starting slots to new American signing Dillon Powers, skipper Marcus Kane and Hrvoje Plum.

Stuart King’s Carrick Rangers have been dragged down into a relegation battle – they remain only one point above 11th-placed Portadown having played an extra game.

Although they enjoyed a home draw with erratic nine-man Larne previously, former Linfield man King still made five changes - drafting in Mark Surgenor, Corey McMullan, Ronan Kalla, Stewart Nixon and Bailey Hoy.

McCartan struck within only two minutes as Powers sent Donnelly into space on the right and his low cross was powered home by the former Bradford City man.

Carrick found it difficult to get out of their own half at times and they had to rely on goalkeeper Aaron Hogg for keeping the score respectable in the first half.

The big shot-stopper somehow flicked a Donnelly shot to safety before getting down smartly to thwart McMenamin.

When Sean Murray tried his luck with a stinging low shot from the edge of the box, Hogg had to go full stretch to save and, when the ball broke to the lurking Donnelly, his shot rolled the wrong side of the post.

It was no surprise when Glentoran struck again eight minutes before the break.

Marcus Kane’s cross to the back post found the dangerous Donnelly and he managed to squeeze the ball past Hogg and Mark Surgenor on the line.

Glentoran were out of sight three minutes later. McMenamin cut in from the left before hammering a low drive under the outstretched glove of Hogg, much to the delight of the home fans.

Incredibly, Carrick pulled one back seconds deep into first-half injury-time. Anderson managed to hold off a challenge from Marshall and, having spotted Aaron McCarey slightly out of position, he thumped a beauty into the top corner.

Glentoran sealed the deal eight minutes after the interval. Marshall’s brilliant cut-back from the by-line was given the finish it deserved by that man McCartan, his thumping low drive flashing into the bottom corner.

And just on the hour mark it was five. Matthew Carson hauled down Murray inside the box and, after referee Evan Boyce awarded the penalty kick, Donnelly finished with aplomb.

And, six minutes before time, Jenkins again punished an inept Rangers defence when he poked home a pass from Michael O’Connor.

Then, just on the final whistle, Marshall’s error was pounced on by McGuckin, who lobbed McCarey from distance – the end to a crazy night.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Burns, 76), McCartan, Marshall, J.Donnelly (Jenkins, 76), Murray (O’Connor, 67), McClean, Marron (Cole, 57), McMenamin (R.Donnelly, 57), Powers, Plum.

Subs (not used): Crowe, Glendinning.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Surgenor, Cushley (Waite, 71), McMullan (Chambers, 64), McGuckin, Kalla (McKiernan, 71), Nixon (Forsythe, 62), Glendinning, Hoy, Carson (Gawne, 62), Anderson.

Subs (not used): Skeet, Quinn.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce.

