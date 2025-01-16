Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed that Northern Ireland star Shea Charles is set to be recalled from his loan spell by parent club Southampton – then claimed the Premier League outfit “need a better player”.

In a dramatic fan forum event held on Wednesday evening, Chansiri took questions on a range of topics, including the future of Charles, who has enjoyed a superb season on loan with the Owls, scoring once and providing four assists in 23 Championship appearances.

While initially hopeful of retaining Charles’ services, Chansiri then confirmed later that the Saints had opted to recall the 21-year-old this month before giving his opinion that the talented midfielder isn’t currently good enough to make the step up to Premier League level.

“Let’s see what we can do,” Chansiri said according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a sister title of the News Letter, when asked about Charles. “In football it is not about individual players, it is about the team.

Northern Ireland star Shea Charles. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Even if you have the best players and the other players do not support you, you cannot do anything. Of course we like him, but what can we do? It is out of our control.

“I mentioned at the beginning my opinion; he is not ready for the Premier League.

"Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this...let’s see. If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see. Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”

Former Manchester City academy star Charles has developed into a key player for Northern Ireland on the international stage and was entrusted with captaincy by Michael O’Neill for their final two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belarus and Luxembourg.

Despite Chansiri’s revelation, it’s expected that Charles will still be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s next two Championship matches, including Sunday’s trip to high-flying Leeds United, due to a seven-day notice period.