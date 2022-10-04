Six of the best as Glentoran march on

Mick McDermott’s boys maintained their unbeaten start to the season with this BetMcLean League Cup second round win over Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.

Goals from Conor McMenamin, skipper Marcus Kane, Jay Donnelly, Paddy McClean (2) and substitute Kirk McLaughlin ensured it was another good night at the office for the East Belfast side.

Following their opening day scoreless draw against Larne in the League, the Glentoran juggernaut have now won eight games on the bounce.

Glentoran's Jay Donnelly celebrates after scoring against Warrenpoint Town. Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

And, not only do they sit proudly at the top of the Premiership League table, but they are now in the last eight of two knockout tournaments – they face Ards in a Shield quarter-final tie in Bangor next week.

Glentoran had their foot on the gas right from the off. Jay Donnelly forced Conor Mitchell into an early save low at his post, before Bobby Burns blasted a low drive inches past the post.

It was no surprise when the home team forged ahead on 19 minutes.

Northern Ireland striker McMenamin cut in from the right before curling a beauty into the top corner.

They struck again two minutes later when Kane bombed forward to meet a corner kick from Hrvoje Plum and his thumping header fizzed past a bewildered Mitchell.

Overrun Warrenpoint were let off the hook on 25 minutes.

Ruaidhri Donnelly nodded down for his brother Jay, who looked a likely scorer until Mitchell stuck out an arm to pull of a sensational save.

But the third goal duly arrived two minutes before the interval.

McMenanim delivered a peach of a cross from the left, but as Jonathen Leddy attempted to clear, he fluffled his lines, leaving Jay Donnelly with a tap in.

Glentoran required merely 60 seconds of the second half to increase their lead. Another Plum free kick was met by McClean, whose thumping header gave Mitchell no chance.

There was simply no let-up for the Championship side with the Donnelly brothers guilty of missing golden chances, Jay directing a header wide before Ruaidhri’s shot, following a clinical piece of play from Kirk McLaughlin, being deflected over from practically under the crossbar.

McLaughlin was rewarded for his endeavour 10 minutes from time when he stormed to the near post to volley home a cross from Kane – it was the former Coleraine man’s first goal for the club.

McClean then bagged his second of the night in the last minute, ramming home a cross from Sean Murray with the flick of his head.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Murray 59), Marshall (McLaughlin 70), J Donnelly (Purkis 59), R Donnelly, McClean, McMenamin (Wightman 59), Plum (Crowe 65).

Unused subs: Devlin, Webber.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Mitchell, McKenna (Wade-Slater 56), Hand, Walsh, Dillon (Huntchinson 56), O’Connor, McCaffrey, Wixted (O’Hanlon 54), Wilson (O’Sullivan 56), Leddy, Byrne.

Unused subs: Deane, Ball, Shotayo.