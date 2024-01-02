Social media reaction to Willowbank’s landmark Border Cup triumph over Comber Rec included praise for the 6-1 triumph as “different level”.

Captain Pearse Devine lifts the Border Cup for Willowbank during victory by 6-1 over Comber Rec at Seaview in Belfast. (Photo Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

A first success in the trophy for Willowbank arrived at Crusaders’ Seaview over a thrilling showpiece.

Amateur League top-flight Comber Rec had enjoyed festive delight by winning the Steel & Sons Cup at the same Belfast venue on Christmas morning.

However, Willowbank – newly-promoted up to Amateur League Division 1B this season – entered half-time on New Year’s Day clear by four goals and with goalkeeper Corey Pollock sent off for Comber Rec.

Thomas McCrory grabbed a Willowbank brace alongside goals for Ciaran Manson, Conall Maguire, Chris Heaney and captain Pearse Devine.

Brett Conville scored the consolation for Comber Rec.

COMBER REC: Pollock, McVarnock, Walker, Moore (Grierson, 53), Whittle (Conville, 22), Fleck, D.Wilson, Si.Hanna, Nelson (St.Hanna, 55), Gaw, E.Wilson.

WILLOWBANK: Kelly, Crawford (McCullough 64), G Manson, Reid, C Manson, Winchester, Gill, Devine (Savage 62), McCrory, Maguire (McAvoy 66), Heaney.

Referee: Andrew Woodside.

Online response to Willowbank’s win included the following:

@campbellt3: Credit to @WillowbankClub assured and competent footballing performance against a @ComberRecFC side that seemed to lack the same energy as Christmas Day - no excuses at Park Way - all the credit to Willowbank.

@stevie_oneill: Congratulations lads

@Lattaballix: Brilliant lads. Different level.

@DeaglanDeco: Congrats men

@AnthonyBraniff: Well done lads

@jjlfc1892: Amazing the lads