Social media reaction as 'different level' Willowbank bag Border Cup with six goals in final win over Comber Rec
A first success in the trophy for Willowbank arrived at Crusaders’ Seaview over a thrilling showpiece.
Amateur League top-flight Comber Rec had enjoyed festive delight by winning the Steel & Sons Cup at the same Belfast venue on Christmas morning.
However, Willowbank – newly-promoted up to Amateur League Division 1B this season – entered half-time on New Year’s Day clear by four goals and with goalkeeper Corey Pollock sent off for Comber Rec.
Thomas McCrory grabbed a Willowbank brace alongside goals for Ciaran Manson, Conall Maguire, Chris Heaney and captain Pearse Devine.
Brett Conville scored the consolation for Comber Rec.
COMBER REC: Pollock, McVarnock, Walker, Moore (Grierson, 53), Whittle (Conville, 22), Fleck, D.Wilson, Si.Hanna, Nelson (St.Hanna, 55), Gaw, E.Wilson.
WILLOWBANK: Kelly, Crawford (McCullough 64), G Manson, Reid, C Manson, Winchester, Gill, Devine (Savage 62), McCrory, Maguire (McAvoy 66), Heaney.
Referee: Andrew Woodside.
Online response to Willowbank’s win included the following:
@campbellt3: Credit to @WillowbankClub assured and competent footballing performance against a @ComberRecFC side that seemed to lack the same energy as Christmas Day - no excuses at Park Way - all the credit to Willowbank.
@stevie_oneill: Congratulations lads
@Lattaballix: Brilliant lads. Different level.
@DeaglanDeco: Congrats men
@AnthonyBraniff: Well done lads
@jjlfc1892: Amazing the lads
@MJMoon84: Well done