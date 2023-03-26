Social media reacts to Northern Ireland's 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Finland

​Benjamin Kallman’s first-half strike proved enough for the visitors to pick up a crucial three points in their bid for qualification as Northern Ireland failed to take advantage of group favourites Denmark shock defeat to Kazakhstan earlier in the day.

Going into half-time 1-0 down, some Northern Ireland fans weren’t best pleased with the performance during the opening 45 minutes.

Alfredo said: “Struggle to see a route back into this. The lads look lost out there – maybe a set piece.”

It was a disappointing evening for Northern Ireland

Stuart agreed and wanted to see a better showing in the second-half: “Shocking goal to concede. Second-half needs a big improvement.”

However, Stephen didn’t see the game the same way, believing Northern Ireland looked in a good spot to push on, posting: “Playing well keep up the good work.”

As did Courtney: “Game definitely isn't beyond us. Unfortunate to concede the way we did. Playing well and chances will come. Need to keep pressing. Come on Norn Iron!!!”

Unfortunately for Northern Ireland, that desired equaliser never came, leaving their faithful support disappointed.

Lee said: “Final ball is shocking, no quality up front at all!”

Lisa felt the home side did enough to earn three points: “Deserved to win. We were the better team. Frustrating.”

It wasn’t the present Jonny wanted on his birthday: “Vital to get points in our home games and we have already blown it. Good old Norn iron ruining my birthday since 1991.”

Jonathan had low expectations for the game: “I don’t understand anyone thinking we would win this tonight. They took Denmark the whole 90. We aren't a great side and it's gonna take a while to get them playing.”

Joshua wasn’t happy with the result – or the surface: “One shot on target, will never win when you cant create chances. Pitch is embarrassing for an international match as well.”