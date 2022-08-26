Some are gutted, some find it hilarious: reaction to Linfield’s European heartbreak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night the south Belfast club were set to become the first team from Northern Ireland to ever qualify for the group stage of a European competition, leading at Windsor Park against Latvian opponents RFS Riga with a minute of extra time to play.

Linfield then missed a four-on-one opportunity to seal the game, and the next passage of play saw RFS snatch an equaliser – through a spectacular own goal by Linfield captain Jimmy Callacher – to take the tie to a penalty shoot, which was won 4-2 by the Latvians.

Boss David Healy said: “I’m gutted for the club, gutted for the supporters, gutted for everyone involved with Linfield Football Club.”

Linfield's Matthew Clarke looks dejected after missing his penalty during the shootout of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The club’s official website carried a match report which stated: “Football can be a cruel game and unfortunately, Linfield learned that tonight. The Blues were seconds away from the prestige of the UEFA Conference League group stage and the healthy sum of money that comes with it, before late heartbreak against RFS Riga at Windsor Park.

"The Blues fully deserved to become the first Irish League team to play group stage European football, but it just wasn’t to be. It was the lowest of lows, similar to – if not worse than - the devastation of FC Copenhagen in 1993.”

On that occasion Linfield took a three goal lead to Denmark but lost the tie with Copenhagen’s winner coming deep into stoppage time.

Thursday’s dramatic result got a big reaction on social media, not all of it kind towards the Blues.

Comedian Tim McGarry, a Cliftonville fan, posted: “Absolutely gutted for @OfficialBlues. No seriously... no seriously... oh alright. Hilarious.”

South Belfast MP, SDLP’s Claire Hanna, tweeted: “A rubbish way to go out but that performance was 10/10, well done @OfficialBlues, did south Belfast proud.”

Linfield fan Glen Benson said: “Gutted would be an understatement, so close. Up there with Copenhagen and Morgan Day (when Chris Morgan scored a last-gasp winner for Glentoran to pip Linfield to the title in 2005).”

Fellow Blueman James Hall said: “Anyone knows me knows I love Linfield, I brought my kids up in same manner. Hardest thing of all last night was watching my big lad cry sore when we got into the house. As I told him, that proves to me how much he loves Linfield and we will come back strong.”

Glentoran fan Neil Erskine commented: “Anyone saying we shouldn’t be laughing at Linfield, clearly doesn’t understand football rivalry and how it works. I never want Linfield to win a coin toss never mind a match.”

Irish League goalkeeper Andy Coleman leapt to the Blue’s defence. He said: “If you’re laughing at Linfield you’re a clown – that would have been unbelievable for local football.”