Matt Yates celebrates his goal as Linfield beat Queen's University in the BetMcLean Cup

Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver believes Tuesday night’s BetMcLean Cup win against Queen’s University proved to be a worthwhile exercise for the entire first-team squad.

The Blues sealed their passage through to the second round of the competition after a 2-0 success against a resolute Queen’s at Windsor Park.

It proved to be a squad affair as Linfield made ten changes to their starting eleven from Friday night’s victory at Bangor.

David Healy’s men made a blistering start and threatened on several occasions – including Chris McKee having a goal disallowed – but they did go one better on 18 minutes when McKee headed in from Charlie Allen’s cross.

The Championship side quickly settled into the game and thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time when Linfield stopper David Walsh had to be alert to thwart Tommy Smyth’s header.

After McKee rattled the outside of the post, Linfield extended their advantage on 51 minutes when Matt Yates scored his first goal for the club since arriving in the summer when he was in the right place to convert from Sam Taylor’s low cross.

The Blues had more efforts to put the game to bed in tricky playing conditions but Queen’s stopper Neil Shields was in splendid form, denying Kieran Offord, Allen and Taylor before the full-time whistle.

"Important that the players who haven't been playing as much as they probably would like to get minutes in their legs,” said Oliver.

"It's always important for the squad to make sure that they're not only keeping on top of their fitness, but when we have games like this, making sure we're putting out a strong squad but also to give them game time.

"A lot of the boys were slipping and sliding in the second-half.

"Four or five were slipping...the same for Queen's.

"It was difficult conditions but sometimes it's better that way with the rain on the pitch as it slicks it up for us."

Linfield return to Premiership action on Friday night as they host an inconsistent Crusaders at the National Stadium.

The north Belfast side returned to winning ways with a victory at Glenavon last time out – and Oliver is expecting a tough test against Declan Caddell’s men.

"It’s another challenging game for us in the league...there are no easy ones,” he quipped.

"A good win tonight and we will concentrate now on training to get prepared and prepped for Crusaders.

"We know that Crusaders are up and down. One week they are winning and the next they aren’t as fortunate, so we’ve got to be on our mark and on our game.

"Coming to Windsor Park they’ll be up for it, they’ve a very young squad, so we are going to have match them for energy and enthusiasm.”