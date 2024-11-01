Crusaders star Kieran Offord admits Saturday’s spectacular overhead kick which secured victory against Ballymena United was “probably my favourite so far” and wants to use it as a platform for more Premiership goals.

The 20-year-old arrived at Seaview on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren during the summer and quickly became a fan favourite, netting on debut as Declan Caddell’s managerial reign began by beating Glentoran.

Offord, who made nine Premiership appearances for Stephen Robinson’s Buddies after coming the ranks at the Paisley outfit, including starting against Celtic and a substitute appearance in defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, has since scored a further five for Crusaders, but it’ll take something special to top his weekend strike.

He broke a six-game goalless run with a sensational lob against Larne on October 19 which sealed a point at Inver Park and heading into Friday’s North Belfast Derby with Cliftonville, Offord wants to keep firing.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell with Kieran Offord. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've enjoyed it since minute one,” he said of his time so far in the Irish League. “I scored in my first couple of games and wanted to keep the run going, but I was out of the goals for a while there.

"It's good to be back in amongst them to be honest and it's goals which are helping the team as well, which is the main thing. Saturday's goal is probably my favourite one so far.

"Since I'd already scored goals before I knew I was capable of doing it. When they aren't coming for you or you're missing chances, the gaffer and staff were really good with me and encouraged me.

"They always told me the goals were going to come and luckily enough they are coming now and I'll try to continue that."

Offord struck in his first outing against rivals Cliftonville, scoring just two minutes after Ryan Curran’s first half penalty to secure a point for Crusaders, and already knows just how important the fixture is to both clubs.

"I don’t really change anything from game to game – I play my own game and try to help the team by playing to my strengths,” he added. “I feel like if I play to my strengths, regardless of which team we’re playing against, then it can be beneficial to the team.