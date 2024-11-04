Three moments of magic left Loughgall celebrating back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season on Saturday – with manager Dean Smith picking out the steel on show around the spectacular for special praise.

Jordan Gibson’s curling left-foot finish into the top corner from outside the box broke the deadlock against Glenavon before a flowing passing move from deep was finished by Nathaniel Ferris’ header.

Jamie Rea provided the assist for the Ferris goal then capped Loughgall’s day to remember with a superb injury-time drive from distance on the run in the 3-0 win.

Having gone 10 weeks without a win before the previous weekend’s defeat of Dungannon, Smith’s Loughgall can now boast a boost in confidence – one built on team grit around the individual glamour.

Jordan Gibson breaks the deadlock for Loughgall against Glenavon with a superb left-foot finish. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"It comes out and breaks to 'Yaya' (Jordan Gibson)...I've never seen him use his left foot in my life but he takes it on the left and bends into the top corner,” said Smith. "The second there's a good passage of play that leads up to the cross and finish.

"The third put the cherry on the cake.

"We had people throwing bodies on the line and showing those energy levels...Jamie scores the third goal after a 70-yard run to be part of it.

"Jamie epitomises every single positive today.

"His assist for the second goal...we've been critical at times of his crossing but Jamie has gone away and that extra work paid off.

"The ball for Nathaniel's goal was right on the money, a centre-forward's dream.

"Not only that but his defending in one-v-one situations was super.

"I thought it was a fantastic team performance...a real togetherness, we defended superbly."

Smith felt victory over Glenavon delivered a return to “a Loughgall performance” – a collective display built on heart and hard work so key to last season’s successful return to the senior stage.

Having kicked off the current campaign with a win, Loughgall then failed to gain the ultimate reward across the next 12 league tests.

"We've talked a lot about "a Loughgall performance",” said Smith. “We didn't get the result against Linfield (final defeat before wins over Dungannon and Glenavon) but it was a "Loughgall performance".

"Last weekend's win gave us something to build on and today we come away with a clean sheet.

"Nathan Gartside made a fantastic save at 2-0 and we kept pushing men forward and got the third on the counter.

"At times in the dark days I wouldn't class some as Loughgall performances but then against Linfield or Portadown we got performances without the result...today we got our rewards.

"Glenavon are very difficult to play against, very fluid in their shape and change it during play but I thought we dealt with it very well.

"Players have got to take massive credit...the energy levels were fantastic.