Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter is wasting no time in bolstering his side ahead of the January transfer window after signing a trio of new players, including former Athlone Town star Shane Forbes, who the Irish League legend says “has a left foot to die for”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After announcing Ethan Boyle’s arrival from League of Ireland outfit Wexford last weekend, Baxter has since added Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley and 20-year-old Forbes.

Webb, a 21-year-old full-back, and centre-back O’Malley both, just like Boyle, last plied their trade with Wexford, helping them reach the Premier Division play-offs after finishing third in the First Division last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder Forbes will look to add a creative spark to the ‘Gers, who currently sit six points above the Premiership’s bottom side Loughgall but have been showing signs of promise under Baxter – only three teams have collected more points across their last five league matches than Carrick’s seven, a tally which includes victories over Crusaders and Ballymena United.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter with Shane Forbes - the club's fourth signing ahead of the January window. (Photo by Carrick Rangers)

Dubliner Forbes came through the ranks at Shelbourne and made 21 First Division appearances for Athlone last season, coming off the bench in their play-off final defeat to Bray.

“I am super excited to welcome Shane Forbes to Carrick Rangers,” Baxter told the club’s website. “Shane is an attacking midfielder/number 10 who has a left foot to die for.

"An exceptional youth player who has made his breakthrough in the Athlone Town first team last season, playing over 20 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just turned 20, he has chosen to come to Carrick Rangers to develop his career further and we are full of anticipation as to how far this young man can go.”

On the move, Forbes said: “As the League of Ireland season finished, Stephen got in touch, I came up and had a chat, showed me the ambitions for the Club and asked me to come in.

“The main goal is to get as many points as possible and from a personal point of view, become as big an influence on the pitch as I can, score as many goals as possible and set a few up for the other lads as well.”

O’Malley, aged 21, is another that came through the youth system at a Premier Division club in St Patrick’s Athletic before departing for further opportunities at Wexford, where he made 25 appearances last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am thrilled and delighted to welcome Cian O’Malley to Carrick Rangers,” added Baxter. “Cian has had an exceptional youth career at St. Patrick’s Athletic and played over 40 games at centre half for Wexford FC in his breakthrough season.

“At 21 years old, he has such a bright future ahead of him and we are excited that he has chosen to develop his career further with the Amber Army.”

Baxter also has full confidence that full-back Webb, another St Pat’s product that then moved to Wexford, has what it takes to thrive in the Irish League.

“I am really excited and delighted to welcome Reece Webb to Carrick Rangers,” he said. “Reece is a very talented right-sided player who has two years senior experience at Wexford FC, after a very successful youth career at St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad