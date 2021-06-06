Stephen Lowry continues to roll back the years at Coleraine with new deal

The midfielder was a standout performer for the Bannsiders last term as they finished runners-up in the Danske Bank Premiership and he earned a place in the Team of the Year.

Lowry made 44 appearances in the Coleraine engine room earning high praise from his manager.

The new one-year deal was agreed several months ago as the 34-year-old closes in on 300 appearances for the Showgrounds outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Lowry has signed a new one-year deal with Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

“Stephen arguably just had his best season in a Coleraine shirt and he managed to play 44 games within a tight schedule, which just shows his commitment,” Kearney told the club website.

“The contract was signed and sealed in January and the negotiations were easy done, but both parties didn’t feel it was the right time to announce it as we wanted to get the season out of the way.

“I am delighted with the agreement and despite Stevie being 34-years-old, he plays like a 24-year-old and has always been in good shape.

“Not only that, but he is a great professional, a great leader and a great person.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe