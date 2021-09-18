The Bannsiders have bounced back in style after two opening league defeats by winning three on the bounce, scoring 13 and conceding none!

And while experienced midfielder Lowry has been pleased with his side’s turnaround in form, he knows a positive result against Linfield will be a real statement of intent.

“We were second and they were first last season,” said the Limavady man.

“If you can beat those teams it gives you a good bit of confidence.

“We will be wanting to lay a marker down with them.

“It will be a tough game and we’re under no illusions but we will be looking forward to it.

“Linfield away is a fantastic game for us.

“But we have to beat them because they’ve a 100 per cent record at the minute.

“Obviously they’ve had a few changes in personnel since last season.

“I’m sure it will be a good game.

“We always enjoy playing at Windsor and there have been some good games between the sides in the recent past.”

Lowry is delighted to see the return of fans this season and his is hoping the travelling support can make a difference for his side today.

“It’s great to have the fans back,” he said.

“We’ve had good away support in the four games so far and it has certainly felt more normal.

“Hopefully we can take a big crowd up to the game on Saturday as well.”

Today’s game is the Bannsiders sixth game on the road this season as work nears completion on The Showgrounds new 3g playing surface.

Next week’s derby clash with Ballymena United with officially open the pitch as Coleraine make their long-awaited return home, but Lowry says he hasn’t found it too bad playing away from the Ballycastle Road.

“I’ve found it fine to be honest I like playing away from home, it has never really been a big issue for me,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve made Coleraine into a bit of a fortress in recent years so we will be wanting to keep that going when we get back.

“But I haven’t found it too bad to be honest.”

Coleraine have been slugging it out with Linfield at the top of the table over the last couple of seasons.

And while the Blues may have pipped the Bannsiders to the Gibson Cup there hasn’t been much to choose between the sides in their head-to-head meetings.

Linfield have a 100 per cent record from their opening two league games so far, but boss David Healy knows they will be in for a tough test this afternoon as Oran Kearney’s side have won their last three on the bounce.

“Every time we play Coleraine it’s a 50-50 battle,” said Healy.