Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell is more focused on actions than words as his side look to get back to winning ways against Glentoran on Saturday afternoon.

The Lurgan Blues are winless in their last five matches across competitions and most recently were eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup on penalties by Championship outfit Armagh City.

No Premiership side has scored fewer league goals than Glenavon (11) this term – Davy McDaid is their top marksman having netted three times since joining from Coleraine while James Doona, Barney McKeown and Keith Ward have all contributed two apiece.

Despite their lack of conviction in the final-third, McDonnell remains pleased with the number of chances that are being created, but knows it’s all about delivering in crucial moments.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"I don't think it is confidence because it isn't like we are getting thumped around the pitch every week,” he said. "We've had two defeats in 14 games in all competitions so we're far from the whipping boys, so I don't want to say it's a lack of confidence and it's certainly not a lack of ability.

"We work with the players on a weekly basis and see the qualities they possess.

"It's not just about leaning on Davy McDaid and Michael O'Connor for goals...I always go back to football is a numbers-based game and our top scorers last season were on six goals - Davy and Michael are sitting on five and four apiece and we're not at the halfway point of the season yet.

"Going on that, there's potential they could both hit double figures so I think it's just one of those moments we're having.

"In our last two games in particular, the chances are being created and it's now about being more clinical, which is something we've spoken about in the changing room. Sometimes it beggars belief how we haven't gone on to win by five or six goals...that's the hard part in football.

"We're the only team in the league that hasn't won consecutive games this season so if we can do that and manage to put a two or three game winning run together, we'll be very much looking at the top end of the table.

"Until we do it though it's words and we need to come away from words and go more action. It's very clear where we need to go to be able to do that."

With only nine points currently separating second-placed Cliftonville and Glenavon in tenth, it’s clear an opportunity could present itself for any team that can find consistency to climb the table in an unpredictable league campaign.

Just three teams – the Reds, Portadown and Loughgall – have won their last two consecutive games and McDonnell feels his side have left points on the table already this term.

"The league is extremely competitive,” he added. “We kind of forecasted that before a ball was kicked, certainly at our own club.

"We've left points behind in a number of games, and probably in games where we were least expected to pick something up.

"We're sitting on 15 points, which is nine points off second, but there are four games in particular where we were extremely dominant and we maybe only picked up a draw.

"We should have turned them into four wins and that would have given us eight extra points and we would be a point off second.

"That's how fine the margins are. We've picked up a lot of results, albeit not wins, but we've been extremely competitive.