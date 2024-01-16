Stephen McDonnell looking for Glenavon players to 'stay calm and cool' in heat of Mid-Ulster derby cup battle against Portadown
The pair will meet in cup competition for the first time since the Lurgan Blues won 5-0 in a 2016/17 Irish Cup quarter-final where Joel Cooper’s brace helped secure progression.
Both teams come into this contest in good form with McDonnell’s men winning three of their last four matches, including a 2-0 weekend triumph over Carrick Rangers which sent them into the Premiership’s top-six, while Portadown defeated H&W Welders 2-1 on Saturday.
"We treat it like another game,” McDonnell told the club’s media channel. “Obviously it's a derby and it's a great one for the fans - there will be a bit of an edge in the changing room in terms of focus.
"For us, you can't let your overriding emotions take over. Ultimately we have to perform like we did (against Carrick Rangers), controlled and with all the principles we ask the players to conduct if they can. We need to stay true to ourselves.
"We prepare to win every game of football so it'll be no different. I won't need to say much, but it's not my style anyway to be a ranter and raver.
"We're very happy with how we conduct things on training nights and the lads are clear in how we want to play. If we can get to levels we did (against Carrick) at times we'll be pleased because it means we're getting a performance and we always feel results follow performances."
It’ll be McDonnell’s first Mid-Ulster derby as Glenavon boss at what is expected to be a sold out Mourneview Park with the potential reward a March final at Windsor Park against either Linfield or Dungannon Swifts.
He’s hoping his players can feed off the energy of their supporters as the Lurgan club aim to reach the final of this competition for the first time since 2000/01.
"It's something to look forward to,” he added. “Derby matches look after themselves. It'll be a great occasion to see Mourneview Park totally sold out so it's something you have to cherish.
"A lot of hard work has gone into getting us to this stage. Don't forget the birthday boy Sean Ward scored two goals to keep our cup run alive and we've had a couple of narrow wins along the way and a good win away at Coleraine when we were completely stretched at the time.
"We want to get to Windsor Park on March 10 and we hope the fans can give us energy, be loud, boisterous and hopefully the players can feed off that. My message will ultimately be for the players to stay calm and cool."