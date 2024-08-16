Stephen Robinson backs ex-Irish League star to make his mark at St Mirren this season
The 21-year-old midfielder, who impressed while on-loan at Ballymena United last season, came off the bench for his first appearance of the campaign in Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round tie against SK Brann in Bergin and the academy graduate crossed from a corner for fellow substitute Alex Iacovitti to make it 1-1 with a header.
However, two late goals made it 3-1 – 4-2 on aggregate – to send the hosts through and left Robinson nursing his squad for the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie with Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.
The Buddies boss, though, looked forward to the future, telling the club’s official website: “Fraser has been on the edge of things for a long time now.
“We just felt that he would give us that energy. He has a real confidence about him and we haven’t got anybody delivering the quality of deliveries the wee man can put in. I am delighted for him.
“There’s a few others on the verge of things as well and they may get their opportunities in the coming games because we are very light on bodies. They have all been part of it, they have all been part of the atmosphere, training and games without maybe getting minutes.
“But certainly for their careers at 16, 17 and 18, (such as) Evan Mooney being involved in occasions and atmospheres like this, they must be wanting more.
“That’s what we try to do. It has taken a while to get young boys in and around the team because the structures weren’t in place when I first came to the football club but as a whole, the club can improve and we are trying to do that.
“We have to assess the squad. It has taken its toll, there’s no doubt about it. The squad isn’t equipped for this many games – the club as a whole probably isn’t equipped for it. We have learned a lot of lessons and will be better for the experience.”
