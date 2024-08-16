Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Robinson hopes Fraser Taylor is the first of several youngsters to make their mark in the St Mirren first team.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who impressed while on-loan at Ballymena United last season, came off the bench for his first appearance of the campaign in Thursday’s Conference League third qualifying round tie against SK Brann in Bergin and the academy graduate crossed from a corner for fellow substitute Alex Iacovitti to make it 1-1 with a header.

However, two late goals made it 3-1 – 4-2 on aggregate – to send the hosts through and left Robinson nursing his squad for the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie with Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buddies boss, though, looked forward to the future, telling the club’s official website: “Fraser has been on the edge of things for a long time now.

Fraser Taylor in action for Ballymena United last season. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

“We just felt that he would give us that energy. He has a real confidence about him and we haven’t got anybody delivering the quality of deliveries the wee man can put in. I am delighted for him.

“There’s a few others on the verge of things as well and they may get their opportunities in the coming games because we are very light on bodies. They have all been part of it, they have all been part of the atmosphere, training and games without maybe getting minutes.

“But certainly for their careers at 16, 17 and 18, (such as) Evan Mooney being involved in occasions and atmospheres like this, they must be wanting more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what we try to do. It has taken a while to get young boys in and around the team because the structures weren’t in place when I first came to the football club but as a whole, the club can improve and we are trying to do that.