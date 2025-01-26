Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admits he has given the green light for Kieran Offord’s permanent Irish League return with it being “difficult for this club to turn down six-figure fees”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old is expected to join Premiership leaders Linfield after an impressive loan spell at Crusaders where the Scottish star scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances while also netting a maiden senior hat-trick in the BetMcLean Cup.

Speculation has surrounded Offord’s future over the past week following his recall to St Mirren on Monday and that mounted further when the Paisley outfit accepted six-figure bids from both the Blues and Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine also showed an initial interest in pursuing a deal for Offord but the two Belfast clubs were vying for his signature with Linfield set to win the race as they look to further bolster their Gibson Cup ambitions.

Kieran Offord enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

David Healy’s side extended their advantage at the summit to 16 points after beating Cliftonville 2-1 at Windsor Park on Saturday evening and Offord could help form a frightening attacking trio alongside Joel Cooper and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Scotland youth international Offord has previously made 11 league appearances for St Mirren, including outings against both Celtic and Rangers, and Robinson revealed he was offered a new contract to remain with the club.

Offord’s current deal is due to expire at the end of this season and Lisburn-born boss Robinson has confirmed he is now set for a return to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all moved very quickly,” Robinson told the Daily Record. “Kieran was offered a new contract last week which he was considering.

"In between times, we’ve had two six-figure offers, from two Irish league sides, both of which have been accepted.

“Kieran’s out of contract at the end of the season so he’s able to speak to anybody he wants and he’s done it the right way. We’ve granted him permission to speak to both clubs.

“He’s currently doing that at this moment in time. We’ve protected ourselves. It’s difficult for this club to turn down six-figure fees for a young man who hasn’t made an impact in the first team as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also got a protection in there so, if he does leave, we’ll have a large, large sell-on fee should he go on and do well in his career.