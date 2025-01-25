Storm Eowyn: Irish League fixture off due to power supply issues but NIFL green light for majority of games
Armagh City posted pictures across the club social media account on Friday of “the collapse of part of our ground perimeter wall” at Holm Park, however remained “confident” of a Saturday meeting in the Playr-Fit Championship against Limavady United, with volunteers committed to a morning visit.
However, an update on Saturday morning confirmed the game as off “due to no power supply at venue”.
Also in the Championship, Ballinamallard United’s Ferney Park home date with Ards was cleared for play following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.
Dundela’s home game with Newington also passed a pitch inspection.
However, in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League, Tobermore United’s home game with Queen’s was called off following a pitch inspection.
A message on the official NI Football League (NIFL) social media platforms stated: “Following communication with clubs, we can confirm that no further inspections are scheduled across the leagues and all remaining games are on. Enjoy your Saturday at whichever game you're heading to!”
NIFL officials made a decision to postpone Friday’s scheduled games across the Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League – with rescheduled dates as follows: Bangor v Ballyclare Comrades (Tuesday, February 4); Institute v H&W Welders (Tuesday, February 11); Dergview v Banbridge Town (Tuesday, February 11).
Match officials have been appointed as follows for Saturday’s Irish League fixtures:
Sports Direct Premiership
Crusaders v Portadown - Ben McMaster, John Doherty, Ryan Kelsey, Neil Robinson
Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine - Shane Andrews, Brian Wilson, Jason Millar, Tim Marshall
Glenavon v Carrick Rangers - Evan Boyce, Rachel Greer, Richard Hegarty, Steven Gregg
Larne v Ballymena United - Christopher Morrison, Andrew Nethery, David Burns, Mark Dillon
Linfield v Cliftonville - Ian McNabb, Stephen Bell, Gavin Hegarty, Tony Clarke
Loughgall v Glentoran - Shane McGonigle, George Argyropoulos, Niall McGuinness, Declan Hassan
Playr-Fit Championship
Annagh United v Newry City - Louise Thompson, Matthew English, Jason Maxwell
Ballinamallard United v Ards - Stewart Long, Shane Corrigan, Roy Beacom
Dundela v Newington - Mark Milligan, Kristian Hanna, Robbie McMinn Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League
Coagh United v Ballymacash Rangers - Richard White, Andrew Neeson, Darren Moran
Dollingstown v Oxford Sunnyside - Conor Murphy, Mark Davison, Desmond Milne
Knockbreda v Moyola Park - Tom Symington, Frankie Shanks, Daniel Chapman
Lisburn Distillery v Warrenpoint Town - Ben Shepherd, Thomas McKnight, Paul Beattie
Rathfriland Rangers v Portstewart - Stuart McClelland, Ken Ross, Kenneth Carson
