Storm Eowyn: Irish League fixture off due to power supply issues but NIFL green light for majority of games

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 25th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST
Northern Ireland Football League officials have given the green light for the majority of the weekend programme – with only two games called off in the aftermath of Friday’s Storm Eowyn.

Armagh City posted pictures across the club social media account on Friday of “the collapse of part of our ground perimeter wall” at Holm Park, however remained “confident” of a Saturday meeting in the Playr-Fit Championship against Limavady United, with volunteers committed to a morning visit.

However, an update on Saturday morning confirmed the game as off “due to no power supply at venue”.

Also in the Championship, Ballinamallard United’s Ferney Park home date with Ards was cleared for play following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

Following Friday's Storm Eowyn red alert weather warning, a major clean-up operation is now taking place across Northern Ireland. On the sporting front, Northern Ireland Football League officials have provided morning updates to fans, with only a small number of Saturday fixtures called off. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)Following Friday's Storm Eowyn red alert weather warning, a major clean-up operation is now taking place across Northern Ireland. On the sporting front, Northern Ireland Football League officials have provided morning updates to fans, with only a small number of Saturday fixtures called off. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)
Dundela’s home game with Newington also passed a pitch inspection.

However, in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League, Tobermore United’s home game with Queen’s was called off following a pitch inspection.

A message on the official NI Football League (NIFL) social media platforms stated: “Following communication with clubs, we can confirm that no further inspections are scheduled across the leagues and all remaining games are on. Enjoy your Saturday at whichever game you're heading to!”

NIFL officials made a decision to postpone Friday’s scheduled games across the Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League – with rescheduled dates as follows: Bangor v Ballyclare Comrades (Tuesday, February 4); Institute v H&W Welders (Tuesday, February 11); Dergview v Banbridge Town (Tuesday, February 11).

Match officials have been appointed as follows for Saturday’s Irish League fixtures:

Sports Direct Premiership

Crusaders v Portadown - Ben McMaster, John Doherty, Ryan Kelsey, Neil Robinson

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine - Shane Andrews, Brian Wilson, Jason Millar, Tim Marshall

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers - Evan Boyce, Rachel Greer, Richard Hegarty, Steven Gregg

Larne v Ballymena United - Christopher Morrison, Andrew Nethery, David Burns, Mark Dillon

Linfield v Cliftonville - Ian McNabb, Stephen Bell, Gavin Hegarty, Tony Clarke

Loughgall v Glentoran - Shane McGonigle, George Argyropoulos, Niall McGuinness, Declan Hassan

Playr-Fit Championship

Annagh United v Newry City - Louise Thompson, Matthew English, Jason Maxwell

Ballinamallard United v Ards - Stewart Long, Shane Corrigan, Roy Beacom

Dundela v Newington - Mark Milligan, Kristian Hanna, Robbie McMinn Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League

Coagh United v Ballymacash Rangers - Richard White, Andrew Neeson, Darren Moran

Dollingstown v Oxford Sunnyside - Conor Murphy, Mark Davison, Desmond Milne

Knockbreda v Moyola Park - Tom Symington, Frankie Shanks, Daniel Chapman

Lisburn Distillery v Warrenpoint Town - Ben Shepherd, Thomas McKnight, Paul Beattie

Rathfriland Rangers v Portstewart - Stuart McClelland, Ken Ross, Kenneth Carson

