STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 5 Armagh City 0
Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.
2: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Jordan own goal) Armagh City 0
A dream start for the Bannsiders as Corey Smith’s dangerous cross is headed into his own net by Ethan Jordan.
11: Jamie Glackin is fouled at the edge of the box and his free-kick sails over the crossbar.
13: Conner Byrne is called into action as the Armagh stopper dives to his left to keep out Dean Jarvis’ effort.
17: Jordan tries to make up for his own goal and his run and strike is gathered by Rory Brown.
21: Outstanding save by visiting 'keeper Byrne who leaps high to tip Matthew Shevlin's header over the bar from Jarvis' cross.
25: A short corner kick routine is worked to Jamie McGonigle inside the box but the Coleraine attacker can't keep his strike below the crossbar.
39: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Boyle) Armagh City 0
The Bannsides double their lead in fine style as Glackin’s corner-kick to the edge of the area is slammed home by Dylan Boyle.
H-T: Coleraine 2 Armagh City 0
47: First chance of the second-half is created by City as substitute Stefan Lavery blazes over from an acute angle.
56: City have a goal disallowed for offside as Noeem Oladunjoye’s close range finish is ruled out.
65: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Armagh City 0
Connor Murray’s cross is on the money for Matthew Shevlin who stabs home at the second attempt.
87: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (McLaughlin) Armagh City 0
A cross into the back post finds Kirk McLaughlin and he steers an effort into the bottom corner.
90: GOAL – Coleraine 5 (Spence) Armagh City 0
A stunning strike by substitute Kyle Spence finds the bottom corner.
F-T: Coleraine 5 Armagh City 0
COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart (Devine ‘46 mins), Campbell (Murray ‘61 mins), Shevlin (Spence ‘67 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Harkin ‘81 mins), McGonigle (McLaughlin ‘81 mins), Smith.
Subs Not Used: Little (GK), McClintock.
ARMAGH CITY: Byrne, Montgomery, McCormack (Mbuli ‘59 mins), Conway, Rutkowski (Mullen ‘59 mins), Duffy (Geraghty ‘79 mins), Clarke, Jordan, McConnell (Anny-Nzekque ‘79 mins), Teggart (Lavery ‘46 mins), Oladunjoye.
Subs Not Used: King, Okaidja.
Referee: Steven Gregg
