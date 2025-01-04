STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 5 Armagh City 0

Dylan Boyle netted the Bannsiders' second goal in the Irish Cup victory over Armagh City. (Photo: David Cavan)Dylan Boyle netted the Bannsiders' second goal in the Irish Cup victory over Armagh City. (Photo: David Cavan)
Coleraine progressed to the sixth round of the Irish Cup after a comfortable 5-0 victory against Armagh City.

Here’s a story of the match at The Showgrounds.

2: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Jordan own goal) Armagh City 0

A dream start for the Bannsiders as Corey Smith’s dangerous cross is headed into his own net by Ethan Jordan.

11: Jamie Glackin is fouled at the edge of the box and his free-kick sails over the crossbar.

13: Conner Byrne is called into action as the Armagh stopper dives to his left to keep out Dean Jarvis’ effort.

17: Jordan tries to make up for his own goal and his run and strike is gathered by Rory Brown.

21: Outstanding save by visiting 'keeper Byrne who leaps high to tip Matthew Shevlin's header over the bar from Jarvis' cross.

25: A short corner kick routine is worked to Jamie McGonigle inside the box but the Coleraine attacker can't keep his strike below the crossbar.

39: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Boyle) Armagh City 0

The Bannsides double their lead in fine style as Glackin’s corner-kick to the edge of the area is slammed home by Dylan Boyle.

H-T: Coleraine 2 Armagh City 0

47: First chance of the second-half is created by City as substitute Stefan Lavery blazes over from an acute angle.

56: City have a goal disallowed for offside as Noeem Oladunjoye’s close range finish is ruled out.

65: GOAL – Coleraine 3 (Shevlin) Armagh City 0

Connor Murray’s cross is on the money for Matthew Shevlin who stabs home at the second attempt.

87: GOAL – Coleraine 4 (McLaughlin) Armagh City 0

A cross into the back post finds Kirk McLaughlin and he steers an effort into the bottom corner.

90: GOAL – Coleraine 5 (Spence) Armagh City 0

A stunning strike by substitute Kyle Spence finds the bottom corner.

F-T: Coleraine 5 Armagh City 0

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart (Devine ‘46 mins), Campbell (Murray ‘61 mins), Shevlin (Spence ‘67 mins), McClelland, Glackin (Harkin ‘81 mins), McGonigle (McLaughlin ‘81 mins), Smith.

Subs Not Used: Little (GK), McClintock.

ARMAGH CITY: Byrne, Montgomery, McCormack (Mbuli ‘59 mins), Conway, Rutkowski (Mullen ‘59 mins), Duffy (Geraghty ‘79 mins), Clarke, Jordan, McConnell (Anny-Nzekque ‘79 mins), Teggart (Lavery ‘46 mins), Oladunjoye.

Subs Not Used: King, Okaidja.

Referee: Steven Gregg

