STORY OF THE MATCH: Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 3 - Jay Boyd caps Irish Cup joy over spirited third-tier hosts
F-T: Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 3
83: SUBS (Dollingstown) - Toman and Beckett for McConville and Megaw
81: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – McConville
78: GOAL - Dollingtown 0 Loughgall 3 (Boyd)
Sub McCloskey immediately involved as his pass is then released by McCaffrey into the path of Boyd for a smart finish that finds the top-left corner
76: SUB (Loughgall) - McCloskey for Mahon
73: SUB (Loughgall) – Cartwright for Carroll
68: SUBS (Dollingstown) – Ewart, Williamson and McNally for Duke, Holmes and Sergeant
66: SUB (Loughgall) – Waide for Balde
65: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Campbell
64: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Duke
64: Dollingstown attempt to take advantage of a Loughgall slip but Turker is alert to the threat off Norton's effort to release Gordon
63: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Holmes
59: GOAL - Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 2 (Norton)
Norton drills low and hard into the bottom corner after Rea's free-kick creates problems in the Dollingstown penalty area
55: Mahon clears the crossbar from a promising position
54: Dollingstown penalty appeal during an attack that ends with Duke scooping the ball goalwards on the turn but into the arms of Turker
40: YELLOW (Loughgall) – Andrade
37: GOAL - Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 1 (McConville own goal)
Mahon's dangerous inswinging corner-kick from the right towards the front post finds the net, with the final decisive touch possibly off Dollingstown's Owen McConville
34: Robinson forced into a save off Mahon's drive from distance after Gibson spreads the play to find Boyd
22: Holmes corner-kick is glanced towards the bottom corner by Skelton, with a Loughgall touch leading to another corner which Megaw delivers and Gordon steers just past the post
19: Gordon drills an angled shot just wide off Neill's pass back to just outside the area
14: Dollingstown respond with good play between Norton and Neill down the right that ends with Turker pushing away the cross
12: Competitive start at Planters Park but first glimpse of goal falls for Loughgall's Boyd but Robinson is out quickly to smother the threat
DOLLINGSTOWN: Craig Robinson, Odhran Skelton, Owen McConville, Jordan Campbell, Daniel Gordon, Ben Neill, James Sergeant, Harry Norton, Scott Megaw, Jackson Holmes, Aaron Duke.
Subs: Gareth Buchanan, Nathan McConnell, Jonathan Ewart, Joe Williamson, Sean Toman, Ashley Beckett, Mattie McNally.
LOUGHGALL: Berraat Turker, Jamie Rea, Pablo Andrade, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Alberto Balde, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Jay Boyd, James Carroll, Fra McCaffrey.
Subs: Nathan Gartside, Ryan Waide, Luke Cartwright, Matthew O’Brien, Adam Towe, Lee McMenemy, Conor McCloskey.
