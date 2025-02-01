Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall enjoyed Irish Cup progress into the quarter-final draw with a 3-0 success that featured a strong second-half run by the Premiership side at the home of third-tier Dollingstown.

F-T: Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 3

83: SUBS (Dollingstown) - Toman and Beckett for McConville and Megaw

81: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – McConville

Dollingstown and Loughgall players line up before kick-off at Planters Park in the Irish Cup sixth round. (Photo by National World)

78: GOAL - Dollingtown 0 Loughgall 3 (Boyd)

Sub McCloskey immediately involved as his pass is then released by McCaffrey into the path of Boyd for a smart finish that finds the top-left corner

76: SUB (Loughgall) - McCloskey for Mahon

73: SUB (Loughgall) – Cartwright for Carroll

68: SUBS (Dollingstown) – Ewart, Williamson and McNally for Duke, Holmes and Sergeant

66: SUB (Loughgall) – Waide for Balde

65: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Campbell

64: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Duke

64: Dollingstown attempt to take advantage of a Loughgall slip but Turker is alert to the threat off Norton's effort to release Gordon

63: YELLOW (Dollingstown) – Holmes

59: GOAL - Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 2 (Norton)

Norton drills low and hard into the bottom corner after Rea's free-kick creates problems in the Dollingstown penalty area

55: Mahon clears the crossbar from a promising position

54: Dollingstown penalty appeal during an attack that ends with Duke scooping the ball goalwards on the turn but into the arms of Turker

40: YELLOW (Loughgall) – Andrade

37: GOAL - Dollingstown 0 Loughgall 1 (McConville own goal)

Mahon's dangerous inswinging corner-kick from the right towards the front post finds the net, with the final decisive touch possibly off Dollingstown's Owen McConville

34: Robinson forced into a save off Mahon's drive from distance after Gibson spreads the play to find Boyd

22: Holmes corner-kick is glanced towards the bottom corner by Skelton, with a Loughgall touch leading to another corner which Megaw delivers and Gordon steers just past the post

19: Gordon drills an angled shot just wide off Neill's pass back to just outside the area

14: Dollingstown respond with good play between Norton and Neill down the right that ends with Turker pushing away the cross

12: Competitive start at Planters Park but first glimpse of goal falls for Loughgall's Boyd but Robinson is out quickly to smother the threat

DOLLINGSTOWN: Craig Robinson, Odhran Skelton, Owen McConville, Jordan Campbell, Daniel Gordon, Ben Neill, James Sergeant, Harry Norton, Scott Megaw, Jackson Holmes, Aaron Duke.

Subs: Gareth Buchanan, Nathan McConnell, Jonathan Ewart, Joe Williamson, Sean Toman, Ashley Beckett, Mattie McNally.

LOUGHGALL: Berraat Turker, Jamie Rea, Pablo Andrade, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Alberto Balde, Lewis Francis, Robert Mahon, Jay Boyd, James Carroll, Fra McCaffrey.