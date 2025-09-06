Glenavon suffered a nightmare afternoon in the battle between two Premiership sides searching for a first win – with injury woe and two red cards as goals before the break left Dungannon Swifts with full points.

F-T: Glenavon 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

91: YELLOW (Dungannon) – Wallace

82: Kelly finds a clever run across the edge of the box by McAleese, who then feeds Mitchell but the shot on the turn lacks the power to test Carney

Jack Malone making a challenge on Dungannon Swifts' Gael Bigirimana during the Sports Direct Premiership clash with Glenavon at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

75: SUBS (Dungannon) - Mitchell and Galvin on for Alves and Junior

69: SUBS (Dungannon) - Smith and McAleese on for Bigirimana and Dillon

66: RED (Glenavon) – Two quickfire bookings for McKeown leave Glenavon down to nine men as the home captain reacts to referee Jamie Robinson’s decision to award Dungannon a free-kick

65: Glenavon growing in confidence off a more ragged Dungannon second-half display - with Wilson and Quinn combining in the danger area but the lack of support ultimately decisive as the ball drifts across the face of goal

63: SUB (Dungannon) - McAllister for Maguire

58: SUBS (Glenavon) – McGovern and Smith on for Lomboto and McDaid

50: YELLOW (Dungannon) - Bigirimana

46: SUB (Glenavon) - Carlin for O'Connor

H-T: Glenavon 0 Dungannon Swifts 2

42: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Dungannon Swifts 2 (Dillon)

Another setback for Glenavon when a free-kick is awarded to Dungannon, much to the frustration of home boss Paddy McLaughlin – with Dillon then providing a spectacular finish from distance off a superb curling set-piece strike beyond a diving Carney

39: Dungannon pressure building before the break as, having already had one effort bounce off the upright and Carney make a close-range save from the rebound, Glenny then tests the goalkeeper with a smart strike pushed away by a strong hand

34: Sharp pass from the back by Wallace finds Glenny with time to turn and his angled drive from distance is just past the target

30: SUB (Glenavon) - Malone on for Kee

28: Promising Swifts counter-attack following a Glenavon corner-kick but Dungannon unable to take full advantage of the overload of players

22: RED (Glenavon) - Murphy

Nightmare start for Glenavon continues with Murphy's dismissal for a second bookable offence - already having lost McClelland to injury and 1-0 down

12: GOAL – Glenavon 0 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Maguire) Strong start by the visitors rewarded with the opening goal as Alves’ looping free-kick is kept in play by an acrobatic Junior flick and Dillon’s cutback pass allows Kelly to sweep the ball from right to left for Maguire at a stretch to divert home

11: YELLOW (Glenavon) – Murphy

11: Promising Glenavon attack as McDaid spreads play to Wilson and his low cross is met by the former on the run but the effort proves the wrong side of the post from the edge of the box

5: SUB (Glenavon) - Lowe for McClelland

Enforced early substitution with McClelland suffering what appears an arm injury as Glenavon defended the Scott delivery

2: Clever early free-kick as Alves waits for the overlap by Scott on the blind side and slips a pass down the right which the defender fires towards the front post only for Carney to collect

GLENAVON: Jacob Carney, Harry Murphy, Barney McKeown, David McDaid, Oran O’Kane, Kyle McClelland, Francely Lomboto, Ben Wilson, Joshua Kee, Michael O’Connor, Niall Quinn.

Subs: Mark Byrne, Jack Malone, Kris Lowe, Bridel Bosakani, Corey Smith, Sean Carlin, Paul McGovern.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Declan Dunne, Steven Scott, Caolan Marron, Tiernan Kelly, Kealan Dillon, Ladislau Leonel Ucha Alves, Adam Glenny, Thomas Maguire, Daniel Wallace, Gael Bigirimana, Chukwuemeke Uzokwe.

Subs: Alex Henderson, Tomas Galvin, Cahal McGinty, Malachy Smith, Bobby-Jack McAleese, Andrew Mitchell, Sean McAllister.