STORY OF THE MATCH: Glenavon 2 Loughgall 0
The two teams:
GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Snoddy, Malone, Campbell, Quinn, Baird, McCloskey, Prendergast, Wallace, Garrett.
Subs: Purvis, Roggers, Teggart, Mulvenna, Ward, Henderson, Shiel.
LOUGHGALL: Turker, Murdock, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart, Ferris, Hoey, Patton, Cartwright, Carroll, Magee.
Subs: Devine, Rea, Brogan, McAleer, Gibson, Balde, Loughran.
Referee: Lee Tavinder.
FIRST HALF
2: GOAL: GLENAVON 1 (ISAAC BAIRD) - 0 Loughgall – Glenavon, who have won their last three in the league, are ahead early at Mourneview Park. Conor McCloskey's corner eventually falls to Baird, who won the set piece with a shot from range, and he slams home to put the Lurgan Blues ahead.
16: First booking of the afternoon as Loughgall captain Ben Murdock is cautioned by Lee Tavinder for a late tackle.
20: Jack Malone’s shot from the edge of the box bounces brutally just in front of Berraat Turker off the skiddy pitch and he’s forced to palm it behind for Glenavon’s fourth corner, which comes to nothing.
32: Peter Campbell picks up a yellow for a late challenge.
40: GOAL: GLENAVON 2 (JACK MALONE) - 0 Loughgall – Malone doubles Glenavon's lead with a cool finish into the bottom right corner. Good interchange between Peter Campbell and Matthew Snoddy, who plays the ball into Aaron Prendergast. He's dispossessed on edge of the box but it falls to Malone for his fourth of the season.
46: Sensational play from Glenavon as they work their way up the pitch from the back. Peter Campbell drives down the Lurgan Blues right, plays a brilliantly weighted ball into the path of Aaron Prendergast, who rattles his shot off the crossbar.
HALF TIME: Glenavon 2 – 0 Loughgall
48: Peter Campbell is replaced by Aaron Rogers for Glenavon minutes after the restart.
63: Triple substitution made by Loughgall boss Dean Smith with Alberto Balde, Jordan Gibson and Caolan McAleer replacing Nathaniel Ferris, Andrew Hoey and Mark Patton.
73: Conor McCloskey replaced by Cohen Henderson for Glenavon.
77: Stephen McDonnell is shouting instructions onto the field for a free-kick routine and it almost works perfectly. Jack Malone works his way into space, receives the pass and fires in a shot from distance, which Berraat Turker scrambles to save with one hand.
83: Caolan McAleer has Loughgall’s first real chance of the half, but directs his shot straight at Rory Brown. Tiernan Kelly and Luke Cartwright, who was just cooked, are replaced by Jamie Rea and Oran Brogan. Stephen McDonnell responds with two subs of his, bringing on Stephen Teggart and Tiarnan Mulvenna for Aaron Prendergast and Robbie Garrett.
90: Five minutes of added time. Loughgall manager Dean Smith is now booked.
FULL TIME: Glenavon 2 – 0 Loughgall