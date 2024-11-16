STORY OF THE MATCH: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 4 - Matthew Shevlin bags brace in slick away win
80: SUBS (Coleraine) – McLaughlin, Carse and Murray for Shevlin, Boyle and Glackin
78: Balde rushing in at the back post but his attempt is wide
77: SUB (Loughgall) - Towe for Rea
74: YELLOW (Loughgall) – McDermott
72: SUB (Coleraine) - Spence for McGonigle and Smith for Campbell
66: Battling Shevlin comes close to another goal but his effort is curling away from Gartside’s left-hand post
65: Norton with another attempt from distance but, again, Little is on hand to collect
63: YELLOW (Loughgall) – McAleer
58: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 4 (Shevlin). Cartwright's interception at a stretch to prevent Shevlin from a clear path to goal leads to a corner-kick, with Glackin's delivery flicked towards the back post by Campbell and Shevlin knocks over from a few yards
46: SUBS (Loughgall) - Balde and McAleer for Boyd and Francis
H-T: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 3
41: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 3 (Campbell). McGonigle once again with the freedom of Lakeview Park's left wing and Campbell is racing in to convert the cross
39: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 2 (McGonigle). Coleraine hit the hosts on the break and Glackin slips a pass in behind the high backline for McGonigle to race on and double the lead off a composed finish
31: Ferris with an excellent header down into the path of the supporting Kelly but the shot clears the crossbar from Loughgall's best opportunity so far
27: Loughgall struggle to clear and, with Campbell buzzing around the box, eventually concede a corner-kick - with Glackin's delivery steered just wide by Scott
24: Gibson picks up a loose ball and feeds Rea on the left but Coleraine have the numbers to prevent Boyd from steering on target
21: McGonigle cuts in from the left and drills a low shot but Gartside gets down low to push wide
17: Gartside's goal kick is picked up by Shevlin and he slips in McGonigle but the Loughgall goalkeeper recovers to race out and smother the effort
6: GOAL: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)
Campbell attacks down the right and his delivery is headed home at the front post by Shevlin
4: Norton with a long-range drive but Little behind it
LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Conor McDermott, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Nathaniel Ferris, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Luke Cartwright, Lewis Francis, Jay Boyd.
Subs: Berraat Turker, Caolan McAleer, Alberto Balde, Ben Harvey, Adam Towe, Daire Kelly, Alan Teggart.
COLERAINE: Max Little, Lyndon Kane, Dylan Boyle, Cameron Stewart, Ryhss Campbell, Jack Scott, Matthew Shevlin, Kyle McClelland, Ciaron Harkin, Jamie Glackin, Jamie McGonigle.
Subs: Rory Brown, Connor Murray, Kyle Spence, Mackenzie Carse, Kirk McLaughlin, Matthew Burns, Corey Smith.
Referee: Shane Andrews
