Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matthew Shevlin’s double on top of goals by Rhyss Campbell and Jamie McGonigle wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 away win for Coleraine over Loughgall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F-T: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 4

80: SUBS (Coleraine) – McLaughlin, Carse and Murray for Shevlin, Boyle and Glackin

78: Balde rushing in at the back post but his attempt is wide

Loughgall and Coleraine players line out ahead of kick-off in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by National World)

77: SUB (Loughgall) - Towe for Rea

74: YELLOW (Loughgall) – McDermott

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

72: SUB (Coleraine) - Spence for McGonigle and Smith for Campbell

66: Battling Shevlin comes close to another goal but his effort is curling away from Gartside’s left-hand post

65: Norton with another attempt from distance but, again, Little is on hand to collect

63: YELLOW (Loughgall) – McAleer

58: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 4 (Shevlin). Cartwright's interception at a stretch to prevent Shevlin from a clear path to goal leads to a corner-kick, with Glackin's delivery flicked towards the back post by Campbell and Shevlin knocks over from a few yards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

46: SUBS (Loughgall) - Balde and McAleer for Boyd and Francis

H-T: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 3

41: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 3 (Campbell). McGonigle once again with the freedom of Lakeview Park's left wing and Campbell is racing in to convert the cross

39: GOAL - Loughgall 0 Coleraine 2 (McGonigle). Coleraine hit the hosts on the break and Glackin slips a pass in behind the high backline for McGonigle to race on and double the lead off a composed finish

31: Ferris with an excellent header down into the path of the supporting Kelly but the shot clears the crossbar from Loughgall's best opportunity so far

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27: Loughgall struggle to clear and, with Campbell buzzing around the box, eventually concede a corner-kick - with Glackin's delivery steered just wide by Scott

24: Gibson picks up a loose ball and feeds Rea on the left but Coleraine have the numbers to prevent Boyd from steering on target

21: McGonigle cuts in from the left and drills a low shot but Gartside gets down low to push wide

17: Gartside's goal kick is picked up by Shevlin and he slips in McGonigle but the Loughgall goalkeeper recovers to race out and smother the effort

6: GOAL: Loughgall 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell attacks down the right and his delivery is headed home at the front post by Shevlin

4: Norton with a long-range drive but Little behind it

LOUGHGALL: Nathan Gartside, Conor McDermott, Jamie Rea, Ben Murdock, Tiernan Kelly, Nathaniel Ferris, Robbie Norton, Jordan Gibson, Luke Cartwright, Lewis Francis, Jay Boyd.

Subs: Berraat Turker, Caolan McAleer, Alberto Balde, Ben Harvey, Adam Towe, Daire Kelly, Alan Teggart.

COLERAINE: Max Little, Lyndon Kane, Dylan Boyle, Cameron Stewart, Ryhss Campbell, Jack Scott, Matthew Shevlin, Kyle McClelland, Ciaron Harkin, Jamie Glackin, Jamie McGonigle.

Subs: Rory Brown, Connor Murray, Kyle Spence, Mackenzie Carse, Kirk McLaughlin, Matthew Burns, Corey Smith.