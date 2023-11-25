Matthew Lusty’s brace helped seal Dungannon Swifts’ second consecutive Premiership victory and fourth in their last five across competition with a 2-1 triumph over Loughgall at Lakeview Park. Here’s the story of the match:

Loughgall made six changes from last weekend’s defeat to Glenavon while Rodney McAree welcomed Ethan McGee back in from Northern Ireland U21 duty in place of Steven Scott.

LOUGHGALL: Devine, Rea, Murdock, Brogan, Kelly, Andrade, Teggart, Gibson, Cartwright, Boyd, Loughran.

Subs: Turker, Carson, Duke, Ferris, Hoey, Magee, Patton.

Dungannon Swifts defeated Loughgall at Lakeview Park on Saturday: PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Mitchell, McGee, Curry, Marron, Dillon, McGinty, Glenny, Lusty, Alves, Bigirimana, Galvin.

Subs: Dunne, Devine, J Scott, Knowles, Hutchinson, Gallagher, S Scott

FIRST HALF

5: First yellow card is shown early on by referee Tim Marshall to Oran Brogan for a challenge on Caolan Marron.

13: GOAL: Loughgall 0 - 1 DUNGANNON SWIFTS (MATTHEW LUSTY) – Dungannon have an early lead here at Lakeview Park through a Lusty strike from distance. His shot, which didn't look to have too much swerve or movement from this angle, sails past goalkeeper Daniel Devine, who is one of six Loughgall changes this evening.

22: Jay Boyd is the second Loughgall player cautioned after a late tackle on Gael Bigirimana.

25: Luke Cartwright joins teammates Brogan and Boyd in the referee’s book after taking out Leo Alves.

30: Adam Glenny wins possession back for Dungannon, feeds the ball to goalscorer Lusty who in turn slides in Kealan Dillon, but his shot from a narrowing angle is straight at Devine.

34: Caolan Loughran, who has made a surging run forward from defence, is played into space and bounding through on goal when he’s brought down by Dean Curry. Loughgall players and bench want a red deeming Curry to be last man, but Marshall shows yellow instead. Someone in the Loughgall dugout has also been booked now for their protests.

38: Yet another yellow card shown, this time to Ethan McGee – again Loughgall felt the challenge deserved more.

41: This feels like a really feisty derby match and the referee is being kept busy. A scuffle in the Dungannon box sees Gael Bigirimana left on the floor. His teammate Cahal McGinty has been booked and Caolan Loughran too.

HALF TIME: Loughgall 0 - 1 Dungannon Swifts (Lusty, 13). A very feisty first-half comes to a close with Dungannon leading 1-0 at the break. Referee Tim Marshall has shown eight yellow cards - seven to players and one to someone in the Loughgall dugout

SECOND HALF

48: Loughgall start quickly after the break and Tiernan Kelly’s shot is saved by Conor Mitchell before Jay Boyd blasts wide from a central position.

59: Clipped ball over the top sends Matthew Lusty through on goal. There’s contact from Luke Cartwright, but he stays on his feet, rounds Daniel Devine but can’t sort his feet out in time to shot and the goalkeeper recovers to stop Dungannon doubling their advantage.

61: Double sub for Dungannon as Leo Alves and Tomas Galvin are replaced by Ben Gallagher and Steven Scott.

75: GOAL: Loughgall 0 - 2 DUNGANNON SWIFTS (MATTHEW LUSTY) – Matthew Lusty doubles his and Dungannon's tally. Fine footwork from Ben Gallagher starts the move and he then produces a precise ball through to Lusty. He beats the offside trap and bounds through on goal, smashing across Devine.

94: GOAL: LOUGHGALL 1 (BENJI MAGEE) - 2 Dungannon Swifts – Late hope for Loughgall as substitute Benji Magee scores in the 94th minute - two to play!