Stuart King feels Carrick Rangers are 'not far away from where I want us to get to' ahead of Ballymena United clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Isaac Westendorf’s first-half penalty handed Jim Ervin his maiden Premiership victory since taking charge of Ballymena and they’ll enter tonight’s clash on the back of consecutive draws against defending champions Larne and Newry City.
The hosts still sit level on points with bottom side Newry, occupying 11th spot on goal difference, and have scored the league’s fewest goals (11 in 20 matches), but come up against a Carrick outfit that have conceded the second most (48).
King’s men have impressed on a number of occasions this season, beating Glentoran twice, Coleraine and picking up a point against Linfield at Windsor Park, and the Gers boss will be looking for his side to continue an improved recent record against bottom-half rivals.
In total they’ve only collected 10 points from eight matches versus bottom-six teams, but seven have came in their last four against clubs occupying those spots.
Carrick performed admirably in last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Crusaders and King has called for his squad to hit the same levels once again with victory over Ballymena propelling them from ninth into seventh – the final European play-off spot – ahead of rivals Glenavon and Loughgall, who are in action tomorrow.
"It (timing of Crusaders goal) was horrible because I thought we were really good in the first-half,” he reflected to the club’s media channel on the defeat. "I'm delighted with that performance but disappointed with the result.
"We're so close - we're not far away from where I want us to get to. I think our level of performance against a top team was top drawer.
"That's (results) what we're going to be judged on. We're not far off where I want us to get to, but Ballymena have already done us at home this year so we know we need to be on it.
"We've quite a few suspensions and injuries coming up and we'll see how we are. If my lads play like (they did against Crusaders) every week then we're a hell of an outfit and the progression is getting better and better.
"It says a lot when I'm devastated that we didn't get anything against Crusaders."