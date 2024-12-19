Having brought him to Carrick Rangers and spent countless hours chatting about football, Stuart King has no doubt that securing the services of Andy Mitchell will be Tiernan Lynch’s “best signing of the lot” at Derry City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers star Mitchell won Irish League titles with Crusaders and Linfield before switching to Larne, where he had a tremendous impact off the pitch alongside on-field duties, playing a key role in the club’s scholarship programme and was named Technical Director in June.

However, the 32-year-old has now departed to take up a position in the new-look backroom staff of former Inver Reds boss Lynch at the League of Ireland outfit, reuniting once again with both Tiernan and his brother Seamus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell’s arrival at Carrick in 2022, originally on loan before the move was made permanent, was a statement of intent in King’s view and he helped the Taylors Avenue club seal consecutive campaigns with record point hauls, including last term when they finished seventh in the Premiership – a new high.

Tiernan Lynch helped Larne win two Premiership titles before departing for Derry City. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

It was always clear to King that Mitchell was destined for an impressive post-playing career in coaching and the ex-Linfield star has no doubt he’ll make an impact at the Brandywell.

"It's amazing for him,” said King. “He's a brilliant fella and he was a super player for me.

"He was really professional and he loves his coaching. We used to sit talking about coaching, how we could improve and he was really interested in that side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spent a lot of time not even talking about Carrick but other things in how we could improve and build his reputation as a coach. He fully deserves it and obviously Tiernan trusts him loads because he brought him in straight away, which is really important.

"What a big club, a brilliant league to be involved in and he's now at one of the biggest clubs in Ireland where he will really progress and I've no doubt he'll become a really good coach."

Having someone with Mitchell’s perspective on the pitch helped drive standards at Carrick with the midfielder playing 31 Premiership matches in his first season and 20 last term, but he made just as big an impression away from the playing arena.

"He's a really intelligent guy who wants to do well and he's willing to learn,” added King. “He sees things a lot of other footballers wouldn't see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's one of the players that would have spent the most time in my office over the last two or three years and it wasn't because we were talking about our team, we were talking about football which shows how much he wants to do well.

"I've no qualms about saying how good he will be - I genuinely believe it. He's young, energetic and this is his career so he can fully concentrate on the job in hand.

"There's no doubt that's why Tiernan has went and grabbed him straight away. I know people will talk about players they are bringing in and some of them are phenomenal, but I think Andy is the best signing of the lot.