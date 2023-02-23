King joined from Banbridge Town in June 2021 and has led a huge season of improvement for Carrick in the current campaign, who only trail seventh-placed Ballymena United on goal difference.

They’ve already won as many matches in 2022/23 as they did in the entirety of last season and have only lost two of their last six league games (vs Linfield and Coleraine).

“I am delighted to have committed myself to the club,” King told Carrick’s website. “I am a loyal guy and the club has been nothing but good to my family and I during my time here.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King

"I was given a chance when appointed and I think I have repaid that and now it is time for us all to push on. It is a big credit to my staff and family, too, who look after me and are instrumental in what I do.

“It is a really exciting time, we have improved decently as a team but there is still a lot of stuff going on in the background which is very exciting for the team and the club.

"I am absolutely delighted to have the deal agreed and now we can get our heads down and push on together.”

Chairman Peter Clarke is confident they have the right man in charge to lead the club forward.

“This contract is well deserved for Stuart,” he said. “Since his appointment there has been steady improvement in performances and results as well as in his own ability as a manager.

"He is incredibly passionate, driven and wants to continually improve.

