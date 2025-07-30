There was still plenty to play for as round three of the boys’ Premier section got underway in the Budget Energy SuperCupNI - and it was the evening kick-off between Manchester United and Co Tyrone in group C that proved a main attraction.

Knowing that a point would be enough to see them through to Thursday’s cup semi-final.

United began the game in a controlled fashion, enjoying plenty of possession in front of a bumper crowd at Riada Stadium but little in the way of opportunity against a resolute Co Tyrone side set up to play on the counter-attack.

In fact, the local side had all three of the chances in a scoreless first period.

Co Armagh’s Eoghan Mallon (right) in a tangle with Blackburn Rovers' Rico O’Neill at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI clash in Broughshane. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)

Firstly, Nathan Junk ran onto a throughball before cutting back inside from the left inside the United box then getting his shot away, but it was well saved by the goalkeeper on 15 minutes.

Then, just two minutes later, Co Tyrone could have been in once more when the impressive Jamie Stewart scampered towards the United box but he was well intercepted by a defender, who cleared away to safety.

On 26 minutes came the best chance of the first half as a free-kick from the left landed perfectly at the back post for Co Tyrone but the attacker couldn’t steer his connection goalbound, as it squirmed wide for a goal kick.

The second period was a rather tame affair, with United once again dominating possession but failing to test the Co Tyrone goalkeeper throughout, even with the introduction of striker Kai Rooney.

But the point ensured they progress to the final four in the cup.

In the group’s other tie, Rangers continued their impressive week with a 2-0 win over West Cork but it was only good enough for second spot behind United.

Co Down continued their impressive form as they made it three wins from three to top group A and make it to the last four of the cup with a 2-1 win over Co Armagh thanks to goals from Eoghan McInerney and Fintan McArdle.

In the same group, Brighton lost 4-0 to Intercontinental, who picked up their first win of the competition.

Co Fermanagh went down 2-0 against Scottish side Hamilton Academical, who themselves topped group B to qualify for the cup semi-finals.

In group D, Antrim held on for a worthy 1-1 draw with Southampton, but it was the Saints that topped the group to also progress to tomorrow’s cup semi-finals.

In group B of the Junior section, Co Antrim made it three wins from three as they topped their standings in impressive fashion with a 5-2 win against Charlton Athletic.

The Londoners impressed early on and were unlucky not to take the lead after 10 minutes when they forced the Co Antrim keeper into a fine save after a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

However, it was Co Antrim who opened the scoring, Jay Calderwood poking home from close range.

Charlton responded well and equalised soon after, before they took the lead thanks to an own goal from the Co Antrim side.

But Co Antrim showed great resilience to hit back through Jordan Bradley Camlin just before the break, with a stunning strike from distance.

The second period was all about the Co Antrim boys, with Jack Leighton scoring soon after the restart.

Michael Mulholland was influential all over the pitch, continuing his standout performances from earlier in the week and made it four for Co Antrim when he rounded the keeper before slotting home.

Fionbharr Stiobhard then completed the scoring for Co Antrim in the late stages to put the county through to the semi-finals of the cup.

Group A concluded under the lights at The Heights in Coleraine, where Co Tyrone edged out Crewe Alexandra 1-0.

Co Armagh will also be joining them in the semi-finals after topping their group in a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Broughshane.

Celtic are also through after seeing off Chicago City in an entertaining 4-2 win at The Heights to top group C.

In group D, Co Down defeated West Ham United 2-1 in a superb team performance but just missed out on qualifying for the cup semi-final, with St Pat’s Athletic topping the group on goal difference after their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

In the Minor section, Cliftonville topped group C despite suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to Leeds United at Scroggy Road.

Luca Forte opened the scoring just after the break before Mohammad Meniri scored from the spot. Forte then added a third, tapping in from a cross from the left.

The Reds pulled one back from the penalty spot through Keegan O’Connor, but it was one-way traffic after that with Leeds scoring twice more through Tayron Tima and Abdullah Basheer.

Linfield topped group B after putting five goals past Al Jazira and Shamrock Rovers won group A with a perfect record to reach Thursday’s cup semi-finals.

Coleraine narrowly lost out in group D, as they were beaten to top spot by Blackburn Rovers despite the host team defeating Bermuda 3-1 at Coleraine Showgrounds.

RESULTS (BOYS)

JUNIOR SECTION: Celtic 9 v 0 Co. Fermanagh (Anderson Park, Coleraine); Co Down 2 v 1 West Ham United (The Warren, Portstewart); Bohemians 2 v 2 Chicago City (Castlerock); Tottenham Hotspur 2 v 2 Co Londonderry (Bushmills); Charlton Athletic 2 v 5 Co Antrim (Riada Stadium, Ballymoney); St Patrick’s Athletic 2 v 0 Plymouth Argyle (Scroggy Road, Limavady); Co Armagh 2 v 0 Blackburn Rovers Broughshane); Crewe Alexandra 0 v 1 Co Tyrone (The Heights, Coleraine)

MINOR SECTION: Leeds United 5 v 1 Cliftonville (Scroggy Road, Limavady); Ballymena United 2 v 1 Crusaders (Parker Avenue, Portrush); Surf Select 0 v 3 Loughgall Youth (Bushmills); Glenavon 1 v 2 Kilmarnock (Coleraine Showgrounds); Al Jazira Club 1 v 5 Linfield (Kells, Ballymena); Coleraine 3 v 1 IDA Bermuda (Coleraine Showgrounds); Shankill Juniors 1 v 1 Blackburn Rovers (Parker Avenue, Portrush); Ross County 0 v 7 Shamrock Rovers (The Heights, Coleraine)