Stuart King’s time as Carrick Rangers manager finished “by mutual consent” on Tuesday night in the aftermath of a shock BetMcLean Cup first-round exit to third-tier Queen’s University.

The 1-0 home loss arrived with Carrick bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership having suffered eight consecutive league defeats following a win on the opening fixture of the season.

King arrived at Carrick in June 2021 from lower-league Banbridge Town and finished last season with Rangers’ highest-ever senior finish of seventh following a record-breaking win tally and points return.

Summer transfer business included the arrivals of experienced players such as Luke McCullough, Seanan Clucas and Paul Heatley to bolster the squad with financial backing from club officials in pursuit of a break into the Premiership’s top-six hierarchy.

Stuart King during his time as Carrick Rangers manager. (Photo by Pacemaker/Andrew McCarroll)

However, Tuesday’s cup exit proved decisive and the following club statement was posted on social media following the final whistle: “Carrick Rangers and Stuart King have this evening parted company by mutual consent”.

Fans across social media responded to the news, with a selection of the messages included below:

Stephen Smyth: A lot of massive things and moments in matches that we were never far away from. A big penalty shout at home to Ports just before h-t (different game). Went 2-0 up at Seaview with a goal that in my eyes wasn't offside. Stuart put his heart and soul into everything for more than just the playing staff. He was there for everyone. I for 1 will miss him. Thanks for everything pal.

Mark Cinny Cinnamond: All the best Stuarty for the future. Had to happen unfortunately after a bad run of results. Time for these players to step up.

Adam McAllister: Timing probably right for both parties. Thanks for the memories Stuart! Some great results and achievements at Carrick. Best of luck in the future. Time for the players now to up their game or part ways!

Paul McCullough: Sad news but results matter and it has not happened this season. Strange.

Ivan Cooke: Stuarty good luck for the future. I wish you and your family all the best. Done wonders for Carrick Rangers. Also, you always had time for the young Academy players!! Not many managers would go and watch Academy team cup finals. Good luck to you.

Andrew Davidson: He was fantastic for Carrick FC, sad to see this happen.

Andrew Cambridge: Disappointing news. Stuart, your passion, honesty and enthusiasm was fantastic. Thank u for all you did at Carrick and wish you success in your next football adventure. We will miss you.

Chris Sands: Stuarty gave Carrick fans belief for the first time in a long time.

Kelly Mal: Wish Stuart all the best in his future endeavours. Did his best for the club unfortunately Carrick needed better. All the best and genuinely good luck in the future.