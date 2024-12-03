Declan Devine’s Glentoran did it again at Windsor Park!

They defeated their cross-town rivals Linfield for the third time in two months to book a place in the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean Cup.

It’s an astonishing run by the east Belfast team – they appear to have a hoodoo over David Healy’s side this season.

It was teenage sensation James Douglas who bagged the crucial winning goal only two minutes from time – Linfield had no time to recover.

Linfield’s last defeat in the competition was back on November 9, 2021, when they went down 3-1 away at Ballymena United in a quarter-final tie, but this will be a sore one to take, especially as they had so much possession in the second half.

Following the traditional opening bout of sparring, it was the Blues who attempted to land the first blow only for Joel Cooper’s speculative shot from an awkward angle drifting over the top.

Cooper was involved once again minutes later, this time linking up with Chris McKee to create an opening for Kirk Millar, who shot from distance, but once again it was off target.

Both sets of fans had to wait 16 minutes for the first shot on goal – and it was Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns who established himself with a smart save, low to his right, after David Fisher had been sent into the box by Dylan Connolly.

James Douglas celebrates scoring the winner at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The Glens were beginning to get a foothold in midfield. They had another half-chance when defender Danny Amos sent in a great delivery from the left that was met by Jay Donnelly, only for his downward header to sail wide.

Linfield’s Stephen Fallon, playing his first game of the season, then sent Matthew Fitzpatrick in behind defender Marcus Kane with a wonderfully judged pass and, when the big striker drilled in a low shot, goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai saved with his feet.

The game then became bogged down on an untidy midfield duel, littered with misplaced passes, niggly tackles and stoppages.

Healy was then forced into a first half change when defender Scot Whiteside hobbled off, replaced by Matty Orr. It meant Chris Shields reverted to a defensive role.

Linfield again threatened after the restart and it was Cooper who had Gyollai scrambling across his goal on 47 minutes – the big Hungarian was happy to see the striker’s effort flash inches wide.

Then, a well-worked short corner routine by Cooper and Millar created the chance for Fallon, who fired in left-footed only to see Gyollai beat away his shot with a strong hand.

The Blues almost broke the deadlock with a wonderful piece of skill from that man Cooper. He showed great control to waltz past Frankie Hvid and Marcus Kane, but somehow Gyollai got a glove to his shot – what an important save it was.

Then, with five minutes remaining, Cooper took off on a gut-bursting right-wing charge, leaving Fuad Sule in his wake before sending in a stinging low drive that Gyollai did brilliant to save at the post.

But it was the Glens who had their army of fans dancing with delight with only two minutes left.