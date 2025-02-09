The 10 most underrated January transfers that could make a big impact in the Irish League

After more than 50 deals were completed by Premiership clubs, the transfer window has officially slammed shut.

There were some statement signings, including the likes of Kieran Offord and Callumn Morrison to Linfield while Tiarnan O’Connor (Larne), Joe Thomson (Glentoran), Declan McManus and Levi Ives (both Coleraine) were also on the move.

Those players stole most of the headlines, but we asked analyst Sam Hutchinson to find 10 transfers which he feels went under the radar and could make a big impact throughout the rest of this season and beyond.

Here’s what he said:

Success Edogun made his Ballymena United debut against Linfield on Friday evening. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Success Edogun (Finn Harps to Ballymena United)

Sam: "He played for Finn Harps last year and was one of the top strikers in the League of Ireland First Division.

"I wrote a previous article on who I considered statistically to be some of the best semi-professional strikers in the UK and Ireland and the data came up with him.

"He had 17 goal contributions, was in a percentile rank of 91 for duels won and completed the most dribbles in the division.

"He can create things out of nothing and at over six foot, he's strong, dribbles by players with ease and he's someone I'm really excited to see playing in the Premiership."

Divin Isamala (Bohemians to Portadown, loan)

Sam: "He has signed on loan for the rest of this season from Bohemians and is another player that was one of the top performers in the League of Ireland First Division last year.

"His statistics are high in aerial duels and dribble completion rate. He's a player who I think will be a really solid addition to Portadown.

"The Republic of Ireland market is one that Portadown have excelled in...Shane Dolan does a lot of recruitment there and he has had a lot of success in bringing in good players for Niall Currie."

Kirk McLaughlin (Coleraine to Loughgall)

Sam: "The reason why I think this is really smart is that Kirk has never really got his chance to perform in the Premiership.

"When I look through statistics, there's limited data for Kirk McLaughlin because he has barely played any games in the Premiership.

"This will give him a first chance to be the main player, but the really smart thing is if Loughgall get relegated, they've got someone who is a proven goalscorer in the Championship.

"He was on fire for Institute last season and had scored nine goals before he was recalled - he would have been pushing Jordan Jenkins and Matthew Ferguson for top scorer had he stayed.

"If they go down they'll have a young, hungry striker who will be able to help them get promoted back up."

Sean Brown (Larne to Linfield, signed pre-contract to join in the summer)

Sam: "This is more one for next season, but I think this is so smart from Linfield.

"He's a Northern Ireland U19 international who was averaging 4.8 interceptions per 90 minutes last season, 8.2 ball recoveries per 90 and will be able to fill in at that position.

"Even if Linfield play with a back-four next season and Ethan McGee is the main right-back, he's still an excellent understudy and has so much potential that he could establish himself as Linfield's right-back. He can be relied on defensively and can also chip in creatively too."

Baris Altintop (Larne to Portadown, joined permanently after loan spell)

Sam: "Baris Altintop has signed on a permanent deal now for Portadown and has played really well.

"He has established himself after the disappointment of going to Larne and it not working out. He has won over 61% of his aerial duels and to get him signed up for the rest of this season is a fantastic piece of business.

"It's another reason why Portadown have been one of the big winners of the transfer window."

James Carroll (Glenavon to Loughgall)

Sam: "This is a superb piece of business from Loughgall.

"He started nearly all of Glenavon's games and was one of the top performers for defensive duels won in the league.

"He's probably flown under the radar because Barney McKeown has got a lot of credit for playing immensely this year, but James Carroll had just as much contribution to the solidity that Glenavon had to get them through a tricky period. This is a great signing."

Harry Murphy (Glentoran to Glenavon, loan)

Sam: "Harry hasn't really got many minutes this season and he's not had a consistent period in a top-flight team so you're hoping this chance will allow him to do that.

"I think there's a real chance he could go back to Glentoran and push for a starting spot or get a good move and establish himself in the league. He's still very young for a centre-back."

Josh Kee (H&W Welders to Larne, returned to Welders on loan for rest of the season)

Sam: "There has rightly been a lot of talk about Tiarnan O'Connor, but Kee is one who has bags of potential and when you're looking at Larne building a team for the future, he's someone who will come in and be fantastic for them.

"He has nine goal contributions this season, is fourth for assists in the Championship and I really enjoy watching him.

"I was at the game they played against Dundela in December and he was running the show, playing class passes, taking the ball in tight spots and creating chances for himself.

"That's one for the future...Kee will develop into a player that will get more plaudits as the years go on."

Charles Dunne (St Mirren to Coleraine)

Sam: "I don't know if you would call this underrated, but it's a really smart piece of business.

"To an extent Coleraine's business has looked like getting the best players out there, but this is smart because yes he's bringing quality - he played 30 games in the 2022/23 season in the Scottish Premiership - but having played a lot of games at a high level, Dunne is going to be someone who can provide great leadership to those young guys and be a rock at the back as Coleraine look to build a solid spine."

Ciaran Coll (Derry City to Glentoran)