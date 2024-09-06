'The entire club extend our gratitude for his time and effort' - Irish League side accept resignation of long-serving manager
Former Coleraine U20s boss Law took over from Gary Taylor at Mullaghacall in 2018, returning to the club he represented as a player and went on to win two consecutive Craig Memorial Cup crowns during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 campaigns.
Law’s Portstewart were also unbeaten through the opening 14 matches of the 2019/20 PIL, trailing leaders Annagh United by three points when the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club have thanked 53-year-old Law for his service and are now on the lookout for a new manager having lost the opening two matches of this term, including Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Rathfriland Rangers.
"Portstewart FC management committee have accepted the resignation of first team manager Johnny Law,” the club posted in a statement on social media. “The committee on behalf of the entire club wish Johnny all the best for the future and extend our gratitude for the time and effort he committed to the role over the last six years.
"During his time in charge Johnny won two Craig Memorial Cups and during season 2019/20 the club was unbeaten in the league and in a position where promotion was a very real possibility prior to COVID curtailing the season.
"The club will now begin the process of appointing a new manager and will make no further comment at this time. All applicants must be in possession of UEFA B Licence or above.”
Portstewart are in action on Saturday as they start their Craig Memorial campaign with a trip to Newbuildings United and will play their next league game on September 21 against Ballymacash Rangers.
