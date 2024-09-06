Premier Intermediate League outfit Portstewart have accepted the resignation of long-serving manager Johnny Law, bringing an end to his six-year tenure with the Seahawks.

Former Coleraine U20s boss Law took over from Gary Taylor at Mullaghacall in 2018, returning to the club he represented as a player and went on to win two consecutive Craig Memorial Cup crowns during the 2019/20 and 2021/22 campaigns.

Law’s Portstewart were also unbeaten through the opening 14 matches of the 2019/20 PIL, trailing leaders Annagh United by three points when the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club have thanked 53-year-old Law for his service and are now on the lookout for a new manager having lost the opening two matches of this term, including Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Rathfriland Rangers.

Johnny Law has resigned from his position as Portstewart manager. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

"Portstewart FC management committee have accepted the resignation of first team manager Johnny Law,” the club posted in a statement on social media. “The committee on behalf of the entire club wish Johnny all the best for the future and extend our gratitude for the time and effort he committed to the role over the last six years.

"During his time in charge Johnny won two Craig Memorial Cups and during season 2019/20 the club was unbeaten in the league and in a position where promotion was a very real possibility prior to COVID curtailing the season.

"The club will now begin the process of appointing a new manager and will make no further comment at this time. All applicants must be in possession of UEFA B Licence or above.”