Tiernan Lynch reckons his record-breaking journey at Larne was “written in the stars” and the football gods conspired to ensure one glorious chapter closed and another exiting tale began at his new home at Brandywell Stadium.

The 48-year-old Belfast man, who will be officially unveiled as Derry City manager at a press conference this week, bid a final farewell to the Invermen with a 2-0 BetMcLean Cup win over Institute on Foyleside as his fairytale story at the club came to a fitting end.

It's been seven-and-a-half years of a “phenomenal journey” for Lynch and his brother Seamus, who joins him at the Brandywell club. But he's now ready to turn the page and is looking forward to a new beginning with the Candy Stripes.

"Our whole journey at Larne has been written in the stars for us," said Lynch after Tuesday night's victory. "I think tonight just finished that off. To close one chapter and open another in the exact same stadium - it's a great feeling.

Incoming Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch’s final game in charge with Larne against Institute in the Brandywell on Tuesday evening. (Photograph by George Sweeney)

"We can't keep looking back at the things we've done in the past. It's about what the future holds and what we can do in the future.”

Lynch insists he's “very proud” of his achievements at the East Antrim club he guided to successive Premiership titles and the UEFA European Conference League but declared it was “time to move on” and for a “different voice” to take Larne forward.

"It's been a phenomenal journey,” he said. “One that we're very proud of and one that will play a massive part in our lives for many years to come. We've loved every minute of it. It's been difficult. There's been ups and downs and there've been bumps along the way. But we're absolutely delighted to have done what we've done but it's time to move on.

"It's more than just me. Myself, Seamus [Lynch], Kenny [Bruce], there's been a whole group of people that have brought this [success]. I'm just a cog in the wheel and it was a well-oiled machine. It's been an unbelievable journey but we have to start looking forward now.

"It's a difficult day. We were made very welcome the minute we walked through the doors of Larne Football Club. When we walked through the doors there were about 60 people at the games and to build it to where we've got to has been a phenomenal experience.

"It's something we'll always look back on and something we'll always cherish. I couldn't be any more thankful to everyone who played a part in the journey. But as I say, we can't keep talking about the past. We've got to let it go now. We've got to turn the page and look at what's next."

Whoever succeeds him as Larne boss, Lynch has no doubt they will continue where he left off and that the Invermen will continue to thrive.

