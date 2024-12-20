The numbers behind Larne's historic UEFA Conference League campaign - how much did they earn?

Larne created Irish League history by just qualifying for the UEFA Conference League but took it another step further on Thursday night by securing a shock 1-0 victory over KAA Gent at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only did Tomas Cosgrove’s fine finish, expertly getting in front of his man at the back post to slam home a 74th minute winner against the Belgian outfit, round out Larne’s campaign on a high, but it also helped bank a significant extra financial windfall for the reigning Premiership champions.

It’s perhaps poetic that Cosgrove, captain on the night, was the one to write this latest piece of history after joining Larne in 2017 when they were still in the Championship and has since gone on to win two top-flight titles alongside four Co Antrim Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old signed a new long-term contract extension, which was announced just hours before kick-off, and celebrated in fine style by scoring only his second goal of the season.

Larne celebrate after Tomas Cosgrove's winner against Gent at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

On paper, this should have been Larne’s hardest task of their six Conference League matches with Gent seeded as the third-best team in the whole competition, only behind runaway favourites Chelsea and FC Copenhagen.

The shock victory was worth an extra €400,000 to the club’s coffers, a bonus on top of the €3,170,000 base fee they received for making it to the League Phase, meaning they banked a minimum of €3,570,000 – or £2,964,760 – for their European exploits, on top of the memories that will undoubtedly live forever.

Another feather in Larne’s cap in terms of their performances is that they only trailed at half-time in one of six matches – they were outclassed by Shamrock Rovers in October, but even that result hasn’t aged too badly with the League of Ireland side finishing the League Phase sitting 10th, missing out on a quarter-final play-off only on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the 12 goals they conceded came after the 65th minute, an illustration of the quality and impact which teams around Europe can bring off the bench, and while Larne were expected to finish bottom of the new-look Conference League, they leapfrogged Petrocub and LASK in the overall standings into 34th on Thursday night.

No team scored fewer goals than Larne (three) – familiar foes HJK Helsinki also only mustered that number – but seven conceded more than their 12, including the likes of Celje and TSC who both progressed into the play-offs.

They travelled almost 10,000 miles across their three away matches, including an arduous trip to Azerbaijan to face Dinamo Minsk last week, and a number of supporters will be able to recall memories of following their team around Europe in the years to come.

Now that the Conference League adventure is over, another crucial number for Gary Haveron’s side could be 25 as that’s the points advantage Linfield will hold over them in the Premiership title race if they defeat Glenavon at Windsor Park this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad