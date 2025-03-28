'The world is her oyster' - Tanya Oxtoby confident Northern Ireland legend will 'continue inspiring the next generation' after international retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tanya Oxtoby believes Northern Ireland legend Marissa Callaghan has had an “unprecedented” impact on women’s football in this country and is confident she will continue to inspire the next generation after recently announcing her international retirement.

The Cliftonville midfielder represented her country on 91 occasions, including 52 times as captain over an eight-year period, after making a debut in 2010 and led Northern Ireland into their first-ever major tournament at the 2022 European Championships.

Callaghan was made an MBE for services to football and the community in The King’s New Year Honours list and remains involved in the game through her role as a women’s and girls’ football administrator with the Irish FA Foundation.

The 39-year-old has also branched out into punditry, working for BBC Sport NI during Northern Ireland’s friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden alongside David Healy and Jim Magilton earlier this month, and co-hosts the Northern Ireland Football League’s ‘Box to Box’ podcast.

Northern Ireland’s Marissa Callaghan after playing for her country last year. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Oxtoby this week named her first Northern Ireland senior squad since Callaghan confirmed she was stepping down from international duties for a Nations League double-header versus Romania.

"It goes without saying the massive impact she has had on football in Northern Ireland, it's unprecedented really,” said Oxtoby. “She has paved the way and is a massive role model.

"The way she has went about things over the course of her career is brilliant and I'm really interested to see how she progresses the game off the pitch now.

"She has a massive role to play...she has played a massive part on the pitch and is now going to continue inspiring the next generation and impact the game off the pitch.

"She's a massive credit to herself, her family and what she has done is brilliant."

Callaghan also has experience in coaching, graduating from the Ulster University with an Advanced Certificate in Performance Analysis and Coaching Practice in 2017, alongside serving as Female Football Ambassador for the Irish FA and Academy Director at Cliftonville Ladies.

She has obtained a UEFA A Licence and previously spoken about her desire to one day get into international coaching, and Oxtoby believes Callaghan can have a big impact with whatever path she chooses to go down.

"The world is her oyster,” she added. “At the minute she's having a massive impact in terms of the women and girls' strategy and the media stuff she is doing.

"I know coaching is a passion of hers too.

"It's all very new and raw in terms of she has just announced her retirement, so let her take some time to reflect and see where she wants to go with how she wants to impact the game.