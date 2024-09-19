Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Irish League striker Randal Reid admits scoring goals remains “the best feeling in the world” – something he got to experience eight times during Harryville Homers’ recent 12-0 victory with his tally remarkably including six headers.

Reid came through the ranks at hometown club Ballymena United, progressing from the U12s to score on Premiership debut for Tommy Wright’s side against Limavady United in November 2006.

He ultimately made 30 appearances across competitions for the Sky Blues, netting further league goals in wins over Larne and Newry City, before enjoying a spell with Ballyclare Comrades.

These days, 38-year-old Reid certainly still knows where the net is and has contributed 15 goals in eight matches for Ballymena Saturday Morning League outfit Harryville this term, adding to 30 from last season and 37 the campaign prior.

Randal Reid in action for Ballymena United against Glentoran in September 2007. PIC: Russell Pritchard/Presseye.

His career-best return came by firing in eight – four in each half – against FC Moylena on August 27 but despite that achievement, Reid was disappointed to not add even more.

"It was six headers I scored and then two one-on-ones,” he reflected. “I'm trying to get top goalscorer so it gives me a good head start in the league.

"I've scored a lot of goals in the last few years...I took sciatica in my back last season so I was in for a few games, out for a few games. My back is feeling good so I'm hoping to push on and keep scoring a lot of goals.

"The Homers are very strong...we've two very good wingers and I'm an old-fashioned striker so we get it out wide, cross it in and I'd be good in the air.

"That was the game plan and I managed to score six headers. Eight is the most I've ever scored, but I'm disappointed because I hit the post and missed another one-on-one so I should have had 10!"

Despite approaching his 40th birthday, Reid is showing no signs of slowing down and hopes to continue these goalscoring exploits for at least another season.

"I've been saying for the past couple of years 'this is my last year' but when the summer comes and you get a break you're raring to go again,” he added. “I feel good and if I'm not playing football I'll be in the gym.

"We'll see what happens in the summer and maybe I'll get one more year. As long as I can keep the back injury away I'm confident I'll always score goals."

Being a Ballymena native, there was a unique sense of pride at representing his local club on the biggest stage in Irish League football under “brilliant manager” Wright, who has since went on to take charge at St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Northern Ireland U21s.

Reid was only 20 when he made his successful debut and got to experience the highs of playing against Glentoran in front of thousands at the Showgrounds – a time which he looks back on with great fondness.

"That was a great time,” he reflected. “I worked my way right up through the youth teams at Ballymena from U12.

"I scored a lot of goals in the reserve league and Tommy called me up to the first team. Once Tommy left I wasn't happy and asked to go out on loan, but I could never get that feeling back I had of playing for Ballymena, my hometown club.