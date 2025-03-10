Third Irish League managerial departure in matter of days as former Cliftonville star resigns with immediate effect

Premier Intermediate League outfit Lisburn Distillery have confirmed former Cliftonville star Barry Johnston has resigned from his managerial role with immediate effect – marking the third Irish League departure in a matter of days.

Johnston, who won two Premiership titles and three League Cup crowns during a trophy-laden spell at the Reds, was appointed Distillery boss in 2022, guiding them to a seventh-placed finish in his maiden campaign before ending last term in ninth.

The New Grosvenor outfit currently occupy the same league position in the current campaign, winning four and drawing seven of their opening 15 third-tier matches, and Johnston’s reign came to an end after Saturday’s 7-0 Intermediate Cup quarter-final defeat to Queen’s University.

Stephen Hughes, who previously enjoyed managerial spells at Ballyclare Comrades and Moyola Park before joining Johnston’s backroom staff, has been appointed interim chief.

"We can confirm that Barry Johnston has resigned his position as Lisburn Distillery first team manager with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “We can also confirm that Assistant Coach Stephen Hughes has agreed to take charge of first team affairs in the interim.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Barry for all his efforts since taking over in the summer of 2022 and wish him well for the future and also thank Stephen for agreeing to step in.

“In turn Barry wished to place on record his own thanks to the Board and supporters and wishes the club well moving forward.”

Johnston’s resignation came one day after it was announced that Lee Forsythe, the manager of Lisburn rivals Ballymacash Rangers, had also stepped down after more than four years in charge.

Former Knockbreda boss Forsythe arrived at the Bluebell Stadium in October 2020 and led Ballymacash to the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A title and promotion into the Irish League pyramid, winning 25 and losing just one of their 30 league matches in the process.

Ballymacash came close to securing back-to-back promotions after finishing second behind Bangor in their maiden Premier Intermediate League campaign in 2022/23, only denied after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Knockbreda in a play-off.

They once again competed at the top-end last term, finishing three points behind second-placed Armagh City, who ultimately sealed progress to the Championship alongside Limavady United, in third while Ballymacash also enjoyed a dream Irish Cup showdown at home against Glentoran – the team Forsythe has supported since childhood.

There was further cup success as Ballymacash reached their first-ever Co Antrim Shield semi-final before losing out 4-0 to eventual champions Larne.

Forsythe’s side had struggled for consistency this season and currently sit fifth in Northern Ireland’s third-tier – 16 points adrift of leaders Warrenpoint Town and 13 behind Dollingstown.

His reign came to an end after Saturday’s 3-2 Intermediate Cup quarter-final defeat to NAFL Premier Division outfit Immaculata.

"Ballymacash Rangers can confirm the resignation of Lee Forsythe with immediate effect,” the club posted in a statement. “Appointed in October 2020, Forsythe oversaw a Mid Ulster League title and promotion into the NI Football League in the 2021/22 season.

"We also had a historic evening last season as we hosted Glentoran in the Irish Cup 6th Round.

“The club wish to place on record their immense thanks to Lee Forsythe and his staff for their efforts in the past four and a half years, and we genuinely wish Lee all the best for the future.

“Further information will be posted in the coming days.”