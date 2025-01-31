Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Substitute Finley Thorndike was the toast of Glentoran as he hit a priceless extra-time winner against ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield to book his team a place in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

It was a night of high drama across extra-time with Linfield finishing with only nine men having Joel Cooper and Chris Shields sent off, while Glentoran new boy Joe Thomson was also red-carded.

Jordan Jenkins shot the Glens into a second-half lead, which was wiped out by a Chris McKee header, but it was Thorndike who stole the show with a wonder strike in extra-time.

Glentoran had the first sniff at goal following Shields’ foul on Jenkins.

Fuad Sule celebrating after full-time in front of the Glentoran fans following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Linfield at the Oval in the Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth round. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Defender Danny Amos tried his luck with a 25-yard free-kick that had Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh at full stretch.

It was scrappy, tedious and tense but with precious little quality.

Thomson picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on McKee.

And, from Kyle McClean’s free-kick, Ben Hall managed to get a telling flick, but young Matthew Orr just couldn’t get his shot away.

Linfield new boy Kieran Offord then burst into action after picking up a pass from Dane McCullough. After turning away from Fuad Sule and Thomson, the former St Mirren man’s shot was deflected just over the top for a corner-kick.

The Blues had the best chance of the half when Joel Cooper’s corner from the right was met by Hall, whose header crashed off the crossbar.

Glentoran almost forged a breakthrough on the stroke of half-time. Another Amos free-kick found the head of Kodi Lyons-Foster, whose effort flashed over the crossbar.

Glentoran took the lead eight minutes after the restart.

Thomson’s long ball caused panic in the Blues defence, with Hall and Shields leaving it to each other. Jenkins nipped in to drill low and hard into the bottom corner.

Linfield could have been level within three minutes only for McKee to direct a great cross from Orr past the post.

The action quickly switched to the other end with Jenkins trying his luck with a 30-yard shot that dipped just over the bar, much to Walsh’s relief.

David Healy’s boys were level on 71 minutes. Ethan McGee’s long throw-in was met by McKee and his header flew into the top corner.

However, Thorndike won it on 112 minutes - trying his luck with an audacious shot from distance that flew past Walsh.

GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Lyons-Foster, Kane (Russell, 63), Sule, Palmer (Douglas, 84), Thomson, Coll, Fisher, Amos, Pattison (Connolly, 84), Jenkins (Thorndike, 115).

Subs (not used): Mills, McEleney, Lindsay.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Shields, McClean, Cooper, Hall (Archer, 94), Ballantyne, McKee, Offord, McGee, McCullough (Millar, 60; Allen, 96), Orr.

Subs (not used): Johns, Annett, McKay, Burns.